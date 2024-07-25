Corey Lajoie, Spire Motorsports to part ways after 2024 NASCAR season

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Lajoie will not return to the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season.

The driver issued a statement to The Athletic confirming reports that began to circulate earlier in the week about a potential change within the organization.

“I won’t be driving the 7 car next year,” LaJoie said. “I take a lot of satisfaction from having an integral part of building Spire into a respectable team on the grid, but unfortunately the future won’t involve me. We will finish the remainder of 2024 strong, continuing to deliver for my partners, my guys who work hard to build good cars, family, fans and friends who have supported me since day one in the Cup Series.

“This chapter ends after Phoenix and I’m excited to see what the Lord has in store for my family next.”

Lajoie seemed to maximize the potential of the No. 7 last season, taking it to a 20.8 average finish without a single DNF. He signed a multiyear contract extension in August where both parties expressed a sentiment of being building blocks to each other.

Then came 2024, an objective disaster of a season in which Lajoie has been involved in a league leading number of crashes. The team just hired championship winning crew chief Rodney Childers to lead the No. 7 team but it will not be with Lajoie.