7 NASCAR legends: Where are they now?

Do you ever wonder what became of your favorite NASCAR drivers after they retired from racing? Here is what seven of the biggest names in the sport are doing today.

7. Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, tied with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty. Although Johnson stopped racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, he continued to race in the IndyCar Series. Today, he participates in a few NASCAR races occasionally. According to the latest estimates, his net worth is $160 million. Johnson married Chandra Janway in 2004, and the couple has two daughters, Genevieve and Lydia.



6. Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon has arguably single-handedly given a new dimension to NASCAR racing in the 1990s and the early 200S through his exemplary performance and style. In his career, he garnered four championships and 93 wins. Gordon decided to step back from full-time racing in 2015 and joined the broadcasting side by becoming a commentator for Fox Sports. He is also the Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports which means he plays a very active part in the operation of the team. As of today, Gordon has a net worth estimated to be $200 million. He married Ingrid Vandebosch in 2006, and the couple has two children: Ella and Leo.

5. Tony Stewart

Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, was a very competitive and skilled driver. He was equally successful in his driving career as he is today as a team owner and co-founder of Stewart-Haas Racing. Stewart has not completely stopped racing even after he retired from full-time racing in 2016, and has competed in different events. He also created the Tony Stewart Foundation which helps children, animals, and injured drivers' welfare. Stewart's net worth is evaluated to be $90 million. He married Leah Pruett in 2021. She is a professional drag racer.



4. Bobby Labonte

Bobby Labonte has been extremely consistent in his chase of the NASCAR Cup Series title in the 2000 season. Labonte raced in the Cup Series for over two decades and achieved 21 wins and one championship.



After he stopped racing full-time in 2016, he has continued to be active within the sport in different capacities as a commentator and a part-time driver in different racing championships, including the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. Labonte has accumulated a net worth of $45 million, which also reflects his financial success. He married Kristin Labonte and has two children, Robert Tyler and Madison.

3. Rusty Wallace



Rusty Wallace is a popular NASCAR race car driver; he has 55 career wins and is the 1989 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. Wallace retired in 2005 and moved to work on the broadcasting side and joined both the ESPN and the Motor Racing Network. He is also the owner of Rusty Wallace Racing and has long been involved in auto-related businesses, including car dealing and a racing school. According to the latest estimations, Wallace's net worth is $40 million. He is married to Patti Wallace, and they have three children: Greg, Katie, and Steve.

2. Bill Elliott

Bill Elliott, also known as "Awesome Bill from Dawsonville," is a retired NASCAR Cup Series champion and a two-time Daytona winner. Elliott, known for his fans' support and his fast laps, stopped racing full-time in 2003 but continued to compete occasionally. Today, he's still affiliated with racing through his son Elliott Chase who currently races in the NASCAR Cup Series. According to a number of sources, Bill Elliott has an estimated net worth of $7 million. His wife is Cindy Elliott and is a father of two children, Chase and Starr.

1. Richard Petty

