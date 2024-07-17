The top 8 most dominant seasons in NASCAR history

Credit: Greg Jaklewicz

Certain seasons are more memorable than others in NASCAR because of the outstanding performances of the drivers and the teams throughout the season. These seasons are defined not only by the number of victories but by the total domination of the tracks. Here are eight of the most dominant seasons in NASCAR history.

8. 1985 — Darrell Waltrip — Junior Johnson & Associates — 3 Wins

Credit: Randy Piland / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Although Darrell Waltrip got only three wins in the 1985 season, his supremacy was clear from his overall results. Waltrip won his third championship finishing in the top five 21 times in 28 races with an average finish of 5.5. His dominance in terms of consistency and not just race wins, made this season one of the most dominant in NASCAR history.

7. 1999 — Dale Jarrett — Robert Yates Racing — 4 Wins

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Yates Racing had a consistent year in 1999 with Dale Jarrett at the wheel. Despite the fact that he only had four victories, Jarrett placed in the top ten in 29 out of the 34 races and had 24 top-five finishes. His average finish was at 6,6 and won the championship by a margin of 201 points from Bobby Labonte. Jarrett was able to finish near the top time after time, which placed him in a league of his own.

6. 1976 — Cale Yarborough — Junior Johnson & Associates — 9 Wins

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Cale Yarborough's 1976 season with Junior Johnson & Associates was an iconic year of consistency and power. Yarborough captured nine victories and claimed his first of three consecutive titles. He wrapped up the season with a 195-point margin over Richard Petty. His season also featured 22 top-five finishes in the 30 races, which illustrated his reliability and supremacy.

5. 2007 — Jimmie Johnson — Hendrick Motorsports — 10 Wins

Credit: USA Today Network

Jimmie Johnson's 2007 season with Hendrick Motorsports was quite dominant. He won 10 races and clinched the championship for the second consecutive year. Johnson was able to place in the top 5 in 20 out of the 36 races and in the top 10 in 24 races. He had a 10,8 average finish and a 77-point lead over Jeff Gordon at the end of the season. Johnson was at his best in the final part of the season at the Chase for the Cup. He won four of the last five races.

4. 1978 — Cale Yarborough — Junior Johnson & Associates — 10 Wins

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Yarborough's 1978 season topped his previous successes, featuring 10 wins and a final points lead of 474 over Bobby Allison. With eight poles and 24 top-10 finishes, Yarborough showed unmatched supremacy. His average starting position was 3.6, and he secured his third consecutive championship. And as a result, solidified his place as one of NASCAR's all-time greats.

3. 1998 — Jeff Gordon — Hendrick Motorsports — 13 Wins

Credit: David Tucker/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jeff Gordon's 1998 season with Hendrick Motorsports witnessed a high degree of both competition and legal compliance. Gordon started 33 races and won 13 of them, 28 top-ten finishes, and an average finishing position of 5.7. He outclassed the runner-up, Mark Martin, who had seven wins and 26 top tens. Because this season occurred in a highly regulated era, the fact that Gordon was so dominant makes this season special.

2. 1955 — Tim Flock — Carl Kiekhaefer Racing — 18 Wins

Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Kiekhaefer Racing's 1955 season with Tim Flock is probably one of the most dominant in NASCAR history. Flock raced in 39 races and won 18 of them while achieving 33 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 4.6. His rivals for the title, Buck Baker and Lee Petty, could only manage to clinch three and six races, respectively. Flock's supremacy was so absolute that he finished in the top five in all but seven races that year, which makes this one of the greatest seasons in NASCAR history.

1. 1967 — Richard Petty — 27 Wins

