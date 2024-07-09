10 Most Amazing Records in NASCAR History, Including Most Consecutive Cup Series Titles

Credit: Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASCAR and its best drivers have posted some amazing records and feats that showcase the incredible talents of the sport’s legendary drivers. So what are the greatest records ever set in the illustrious history of NASCAR? Look no further as we run down the 10 best.

10. Most Pole Positions — Richard Petty

Richard Petty has the record for the most pole positions with 123 of them. "The King" was well known for his consistency in speed and accuracy and was able to lay down the new NASCAR standard. Basically, this has been one of the greatest achievements in the legend's racing career proving that he was unbeatable on the track.

9. Most Consecutive Career Starts — Ricky Rudd

Ricky Rudd or “NASCAR’s Iron Man” made 906 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, second to Richard Petty (1,184). Rudd was active from 1975 to 2007 and contributed with a record of 788 consecutive starts. Altogether, he got 23 wins, 194 top-five, and 374 top-10 finishes.

8. Most Wins in a Single Season — Richard Petty

Here is another record for Richard Petty. In the 1967 NASCAR season, "The King" secured 27 wins which remain to this date the highest number of wins in any single season of NASCAR. He also got 10 wins in a row within that season of racing. This legendary year includes wins at some of the most famous circuits such as Daytona and Darlington.

7. Most Wins on Restrictor-Plate Tracks — Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon has the record for the most wins on the restrictor-plate tracks with 12 wins to his name. This shows he was a great tactician and a very skilled maneuvering driver, especially on these fast-speed tracks. Out of all the tracks, he has achieved six out of these 12 victories at the Talladega Superspeedway.

6. Most Wins on Road Courses — Jeff Gordon

NASCAR Cup Series road course racers are few, and Gordon has a record nine wins at the unique races. He is a five-time winner at Sonoma Raceway and a four-time winner at Watkins Glen International, making him the most successful road course racer. Between 1997 to 2000 he was able to secure seven out of the first eighteen road course races. He also has 14 top-five and 18 top-ten finishes at Sonoma, which shows his success on these tricky circuits.

5. Most Laps Led in NASCAR Cup Series — Richard Petty

Richard Petty is an icon of NASCAR racing for good reason. And his record for most laps led of 906 is one of the major reasons why. This record shows how he can manage races and lead right from nearly beginning to end. His ability to keep other drivers in his rearview is second to none.

4. Best Winning Percentage — Herb Thomas

Herb Thomas has the highest winning percentage in NASCAR Cup Series history at 21.05 %. He has won 48 of his 228 starts and his outstanding victory rate in his racing career lasted for 13 years. From 1949 to 1962. Thomas is a two-time NASCAR champion (1951 and 1953) and is among the first true stars of the sport.

3. Most Consecutive NASCAR Cup Series — Jimmie Johnson

As of today, only one driver has been able to clinch the NASCAR Cup Series championship five times in a row and this driver is Jimmie Johnson. He did that between the years 2006 to 2010. Johnson was one of the best drivers in the sport who very seldom made mistakes and this earned him a lot of respect from his peers and the fans.

2. Most NASCAR Cup Series Championships — Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jimmie Johnson

Only three drivers in NASCAR have become champions multiple times and these are Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jimmie Johnson. Petty's titles were in the 1960s and 1970s while Earnhardt and Johnson got theirs in the 1980 and 1990s and from 2006 to 2016 respectively. Their equal success only proved that they have long reigned and ruled the game in ways that couldn't be challenged.

1. Most Wins in NASCAR Cup Series History— Richard Petty

