12 legendary motorsport tracks around the world

Credit: David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every motorsport lover knows that what makes a circuit special is its history, the difficulties it presents and the special quirks it has. Here are 12 legendary tracks that have defined motorsport history. 12. Circuit Gille Villeneuve (Canada) Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada has become one of the favorite tracks in motorsports because of its history and unique characteristics. It started operating in 1978 and was brought to the limelight when Canadian driver Gilles Villeneuve won his first Formula 1 race at home. The circuit is 4,361 km with 14 turns and features fast straights and tight corners. It is, of course, famous for the last corner, called the ‘Wall of Champions,’ where many top drivers have crashed. The track was named after champion Gilles Villeneuve after he tragically died in a crash in 1982. Related: The 6 greatest NASCAR rivalries that defined eras

11. Monaco Grand Prix Circuit (Monaco)

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Monaco Grand Prix is a special type of race because it’s the most glamorous event in the Formula 1 season. The track is located in the Monte Carlo streets which means that it’s quite challenging because there is little margin of error—almost none. The track has its own challenging tight corners and elevation changes. The 2.074-mile- circuit (3,3 km), features parts such as the Casino Square and the tunnel and is considered one of the most technical tracks for drivers. The first Monaco GP happened in 1929 and has been held every single year since then, except for a few years during World War II.

10. Interlagos (Brazil)

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Interlagos or Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil is like a roller-coaster ride due to the fact that it’s a hilly terrain, which makes it harder to drive and demands more power from the cars’ engines and has a lot of tight corners. The anti-clockwise orientation of the 2.687-mile track (4.3 km) also contributes to the physical difficulty for the drivers and includes the Senna ‘S’ and the very tight Curva do Sol. Interlagos is famous for its amazing atmosphere, dramatic races and great fans.

9. Mount Panorama (Australia)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mount Panorama in Australia, also called Bathurst, is an exciting track that’s characterized by high-speed sections and high elevation changes. This track is famous for hosting the Supercars Championship Bathurst 1000 It has a challenging layout with tight corners and sharp inclines. The off-putting Skyline and the fast Conrod Straight of this 3.85-mile track (6.2 km) are loved by the drivers and the audience. Also read: 20 Worst motorsports crashes of all time, including the Italian Grand Prix crash that took 15 lives

8. Circuit of the Americas (USA)

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Circuit of the Americas or COTA in Austin, Texas, is one of the modern tracks. It opened in 2021 that combines long high-speed straights, and challenging low-variation corners. It annually hosts Formula 1, MotoGP, and NASCAR races among other events, so COTA has grown into one of the premier racing track in the United States.

7. Autodromo Nazionale Monza (Italy)

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Monza, the “Temple of Speed,” is famous for its long straights and historic banking. Hosting the Italian Grand Prix since the 1920s, Monza’s layout tests the limits of speed and bravery. The passionate Tifosi fans create an electric atmosphere in Italian tracks, especially when a Ferrari takes the podium. Monza is one of the fastest circuits in the F1 calendar, with cars reaching speeds over 230 mph, particularly on the Rettifilo Tribune straight. Also Read: 10 best F1 drivers of all time, from Niki Lauda to Lewis Hamilton

6. Silverstone Circuit (United Kingdom)

Credit: GEPA/USA TODAY Sports

Silverstone is a British institution as it was the birthplace of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1950. It has many fast corners such as Maggotts and Becketts, so drivers have a special liking for this track. The British GP at Silverstone gets a significant number of visitors and spectators due to the UK’s long history of Formula 1 racing.

5. Suzuka International Racing Course (Japan)

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Suzuka is one of those few circuits that have a figure-eight layout, with fast sections blended with technical corners. It was a regular host of the championship-deciding races in Formula 1, so Suzuka was and remains a favorite for drivers and fans. The famous ‘Esses’ in the first section together with the emblematic high-speed ‘130R turn’ and the unpredictable rainy weather make this track, built in 1962, a real challenge for the drivers and a great show for fans. Also Read: 20 richest NASCAR drivers of all time – Where does Dale Earnhardt Jr. land in the top 20?

4. Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe (France)

Credit: Ayrton Ostly/The Californian

Known for the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race it hosts, this track is motorsports royalty, and has both racing track sections and public road sections. It spans 8.46 miles (13.6 km) and features the iconic Mulsanne straight, where cars can reach incredible speeds. Since 1923, this track has been a test for both drivers and engineers, with one of the most severe challenges of motorsports: the 24-hour Le Mans race.

3. Daytona International Speedway (USA)

Credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Home of the Daytona 500 — the biggest and most popular race in the NASCAR series — the Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile tri-oval known for its high-speed stunts and exciting close finishes. The track was built in 1959, by William France Sr., the founder of NASCAR and it has 31-degree banking that enables fast racing and is a hub of American motorsport.

2. Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

Credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spa-Francorchamps is in the Ardennes forest in Belgium and has long straights, tight turns and even elevation changes. The Eau Rouge-Raidillon section is particularly famous as it’s challenging for cars and drivers. The Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix is a fan and driver favorite because of the traditionally exciting race and the rather difficult, unpredictable weather conditions. It’s 4.35 miles (7 km) long which makes it one of the longest F1 tracks.

1. Nürburgring Nordschleife (Germany)

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports