Levi’s Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

While Candlestick Park served as the home for the San Francisco 49ers for 42 years, it has since been replaced by Levi’s Stadium, which opened in 2014. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Levi’s Stadium yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Levi’s Stadium located?

Levi’s Stadium is in Santa Clara, California. The address of Levi’s Stadium is 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA, 95054.

Who plays at Levi’s Stadium?

The San Francisco 49ers play at Levi’s Stadium.

What is the capacity of Levi’s Stadium?

The capacity at Levi’s Stadium is 68,500, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at Levi’s Stadium?

Levi’s Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

How much is the parking at Levi’s Stadium?

We recommend purchasing pre-paid parking passes online for Levi’s Stadium and 49ers events. Parking lots associated with Levi’s Stadium are scheduled to open 3.5 hours before the event’s start or kickoff.

Can you tailgate at Levi’s Stadium?

Tailgating is permitted in specified areas only.

Premium Red Lot one, two, and VIP you are allowed to tailgate in.

Blue Lot and Blue RV lot

Premium Yellow lots two and three

Can you watch warm-ups of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium?

Before the game, you can watch the football team’s warm-up at Levi’s Stadium. You can also try and head down to section 100 to see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring to Levi’s Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be brought into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water to Levi’s Stadium?

You can bring food into Levi’s Stadium as long as it is placed in clear plastic wrappings or bags that comply with the NFL bag policy. Fruit must be cut into smaller pieces. Only sealed plastic water bottles may be brought into the stadium.

Is Levi’s Stadium cashless?

Levi’s Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Levi’s Stadium?

Suites at Levi’s Stadium cost between $9,000-$30,000 depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Cisco Lounge Suites are located in the North End Zone. Each Club Suite includes 20 tickets and 5 VIP parking passes.

Black Oak Casino Resort Double Suite is perfect for larger groups between 32-40 people.

Experience Levi’s Stadium from a bird’s eye view on the rooftop of the SAP Suite Tower.

Citrix Owners Club suites are the highest-end premium seating option at Levi’s Stadium. Owners Club suites are located on the lowest level on the visitor’s sideline.

What is there to eat at Levi’s Stadium?

There are some delicious spots to eat at Levi’s Stadium. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Classic Stadium Food: Nachos, hot dogs, peanuts, pretzels water, beer, candy, and more can be found throughout the stadium.

Loaded Big Kid Dog: A hot dog with tons of cheese, mac n cheese, and hot Cheetos. You can find this tasty cuisine in section 304.

Tostitos Nachos: Special nachos with a wide range of cheese out in sections 302 and 305.

Chicken Guy and Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs: Serving up classic chicken sandwiches and the famous hot dog in section 309.

Slice House Pizza: Cheese and pepperoni pizza out in section 315.

Churwaffle: Chicken bites, chicken fritters, beer, and more out in section 103

The Chairman: Pork belly bun, fried chicken bun, draft beer, and more out in section 105

Bulgogi Cheesesteak: The classic Philly cheesesteak sandwich with meat, peppers, onions, cheese, and more out in section 106

Super Duper: Vegan burger and garlic fries out in Section 118

Crab Sammies: Loaded crab meat sandwiches on a butter roll in section 124.

The Organic Coup: Signature chicken sandwich, tater tots, popcorn, beer, and more in section 127.

Curry Roots: chicken tikka masala bowls and berry ginger lemonade out in Section 128.

Puesto: Serving up tacos, guacamole and chips, beer, and more in section 129.

Incogmeato: Fans looking for a 100% plant-based sausage can head to section 315.

Tahoe Blue Estrella: Serving up mixed drinks and more out in section 316.

Smoking Pig Barbecue: BBQ sandwiches, mac n cheese, baked beans, cheeseburgers, fries, and more out in section 320.

