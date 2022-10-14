Lambeau Field: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -JL1Row - WIki Commons

There may not be a more legendary venue in the entire NFL than Lambeau Field. After opening in 1957, Lambeau Field is the longest-standing continually operated NFL stadium in existence. While it may not have world-class amenities, the history alone keeps over 80,000 spectators coming back each week for the next Green Bay Packers game. If you’re planning a trip to Lambeau Field any time soon, here’s everything you will want to know.

Where is Lambeau Field located?

Lambeau Field is in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The address of Lambeau Field is 1265 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304.

Who plays at Lambeau Field?

The Green Bay Packers play at Lambeau Field.

What is the capacity at Lambeau Field?

The capacity at Lambeau Field is 81,441, which is the number of seats at the stadium.

What time do the gates open at Lambeau Field?

Lambeau Field gates will open two hours before kickoff.

Related: NFL games today

How much is the parking at Lambeau Field?

Credit – Packers Website

All parking spaces in the lots surrounding Lambeau Field are sold out to holders of season parking passes. Numerous private property owners in the surrounding area offer parking at varying prices. Free parking is available on many residential streets near Lambeau Field. We suggest going early so you can find the best parking because they will get filled up quickly.

Can you tailgate at Lambeau Field?

Yes, you can tailgate at Lambeau Field. Tailgating setups must be broken down before leaving your vehicle. Tailgating ends at kickoff in all stadium-controlled lots. Parking lots open four hours before kickoff, giving you enough time to pre-game and have fun.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field?

Yes, you can watch the football team’s warm-up before the game at Lambeau Field. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys

What can you bring to Lambeau Field?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and is not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be let in the stadium.

Can you bring food and water into Lambeau Field?

You are not allowed to bring any food or beverages into the stadium, meaning no Gatorade, soda, or water are allowed to be brought into the stadium.

Is Lambeau Field cashless?

Lambeau Field is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Lambeau Field?

Suites at Lambeau Field cost between $10,000-$25,000, depending on the event or game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury, the suite is a kitchenette, private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

4000 Level Suites are on the lowest suite level at Lambeau Field. These suites run along the East and West sidelines of the stadium.

5000 Level Suites are located on the middle tier of suites at Lambeau Field. These suites run along the East and West sidelines of the stadium.

6000 Level Suites are on the second highest suite level at Lambeau Field. These suites run along the East and West sidelines of the stadium.

7000 Level Suites are the highest suite level at Lambeau Field and only run along a portion of the stadium’s West side. 7000 Level Suites offer an expansive, birds-eye view of the entire stadium.

Terrace Suites, the newest suite level at Lambeau Field, were added during a 2013 renovation project. Terrace Suites are unique in that they include an outdoor, open-air seating area.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings

What is there to eat at Lambeau Field?

Credit – Packers Website

There are some delicious spots to eat when you are at Lambeau Field. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Classic meals and beer : You will find plenty of concession stands with hot dogs, pretzels, cheese-inspired dishes, popcorn, and more, along with Wisconsin beer like Hinterland, Badger State Brewing, Door County Brewing, and more to enjoy on game day.

: You will find plenty of concession stands with hot dogs, pretzels, cheese-inspired dishes, popcorn, and more, along with Wisconsin beer like Hinterland, Badger State Brewing, Door County Brewing, and more to enjoy on game day. Pile On Nachos : Serving up nachos with loads of cheese, peppers, onions, dipping sauces, and more in sections 102 and 324.

: Serving up nachos with loads of cheese, peppers, onions, dipping sauces, and more in sections 102 and 324. Pretzel Wrapped Brat : The classic pretzel and bratwurst combination out in sections 124 and 674.

: The classic pretzel and bratwurst combination out in sections 124 and 674. Mini Jalapeno Brat Corn Dog : Bratwurst is similar to a corn dog, along with beer mustard, in section 407.

: Bratwurst is similar to a corn dog, along with beer mustard, in section 407. Short Rib Poutine : Hot beef with cheese, french fries, and sour cream in section 138.

: Hot beef with cheese, french fries, and sour cream in section 138. Johnsonville Tailgate Village : Serving authentic mac and cheese bratwurst, pretzel buns, cheese, sausages, and more out in section 134.

: Serving authentic mac and cheese bratwurst, pretzel buns, cheese, sausages, and more out in section 134. Korean Chicken Skewer Stir Fry Noodle Bar : Broccoli, peppers, scallions, noodles, mushrooms, chicken, and more out in section 427.

: Broccoli, peppers, scallions, noodles, mushrooms, chicken, and more out in section 427. Polish Sausage Plate : Get all the greats, including sausage, Bavarian pretzel, mustard, and more, out in section 486.

: Get all the greats, including sausage, Bavarian pretzel, mustard, and more, out in section 486. 1919 Hot Chicken Sandwich : A sandwich with cheese, hot chicken, sauce, and more out in section 472.

: A sandwich with cheese, hot chicken, sauce, and more out in section 472. Goin’ Deep Pizza : Serving up authentic Italian pizza for fans to enjoy during a Packers game.

: Serving up authentic Italian pizza for fans to enjoy during a Packers game. Meat Packing Company : Serving up burgers, cheese curds, and more.

: Serving up burgers, cheese curds, and more. Fried Cheese Curds : Serving up the famous Wisconsin cheese curds throughout many of the concession stands at the venue.

: Serving up the famous Wisconsin cheese curds throughout many of the concession stands at the venue. Pack N’ Cheese: Delicious mac n cheese with a wide range of toppings in sections 101 and 315.

Related: Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures