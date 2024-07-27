Jordan Love lands massive contract extension, Green Bay Packers pay NFL record signing bonus

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Earlier on Friday, Tua Tagovailoa signed the largest four-year contract extension in NFL history, making him the third-highest-paid quarterback in the league. Hours later, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers one-upped the Miami Dolphins franchise QB.

According to multiple outlets, Love has agreed to a four-year extension worth $220 million — $8 million more than Tagovailoa received. Now, Love is the highest-paid QB in NFL history. But what’s even crazier is that the Packers gave the 25-year-old a record-breaking signing bonus of $75 million. While the total value can be worth ‘up to $220M’, the actual guaranteed figure is $155M.

It’s a massive figure for a quarterback who, last time at this year was entirely unproven. Yet, after one incredible season, there’s no question who the Packers’ franchise quarterback is.

Love not only helped Packers fans quickly forget about four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, he managed to lead Green Bay to a playoff berth when many had low expectations for the team as a whole. Once he reached the playoffs, Love led the Packers to a Wild Card playoff win over the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, in the Dallas Cowboys, who some held Super Bowl expectations for.

Jordan Love’s stats last season: 64.2% comp. rate, 4,159 passing yards, 32 TD, 11 INT

Making Love’s performance even more impressive was the fact that he did so with a cast of inexperienced, unproven receivers. Love, 25, will continue to help this young group of pass-catchers master their craft while being under contract with the Packers through the 2028 NFL season.

Last year Love led the Packers to the playoffs in his first season as a starter. Imagine what he can do heading into a season with the confidence that he’s officially ‘the man’ in Green Bay. The rest of the NFC North better watch out.

