Top insider provides convincing update on J.J. McCarthy trade from Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold’s excellent season, in which he’s on track to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award, has sparked a unique set of Minnesota Vikings trade rumors. One of them even involves trading their 2024 first-round pick, J.J. McCarthy, who the team traded up to select with the tenth overall pick.

It’s hard to envision the Vikings moving on from Darnold, and multiple reports indicate they won’t. That echoes the latest report from a trusted NFL insider who has local Minnesota ties. But what about McCarthy?

Minnesota Vikings won’t consider J.J. McCarthy trade this offseason

Sam Darnold enters NFL games today ranked in the top five of several major NFL passing categories. That includes yards, touchdowns, and passer rating. Oh, and we can’t forget wins either. He’s set to land a contract likely in the range of $40 million annually, whether it’s from the Minnesota Vikings or another team.

Yet most anticipate the Vikings doing whatever they can to retain the 27-year-old quarterback, even if it means applying the franchise tag. Considering how strong the bond is between coach Kevin O’Connell and Darnold and how the QB is enjoying a career year when many others labeled him a draft bust, we can’t imagine the former No. 3 overall pick would want to play anywhere else.

Plus, why would you pass up on the chance to throw to one of the game’s greatest receivers in Justin Jefferson on a weekly basis? But again, if the Vikings attach themselves to Darnold, what does it mean for J.J. McCarthy’s future?

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, Darnold’s future may not be tied to McCarthy. In fact, the Vikings don’t have any plans to consider a McCarthy trade this offseason. For now, it’s simply a good problem to have.

“Regardless (of what happens with Sam Darnold), there is no reason for the Vikings to consider trading J.J. McCarthy. (He’s) a young player that they really like.” Tom Pelissero on J.J. McCarthy trade

For now, the Vikings will take what they can get from Darnold. Perhaps that means trading him later if/when McCarthy shows signs of being even better than Darnold. Yet unless or until that happens, the keys to Minnesota’s offense will stay in Darnold’s pocket.