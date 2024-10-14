NFL insider speculates on Jacksonville Jaguars trading young star

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A 1-5 start for the Jacksonville Jaguars could prompt some sizable changes. Doug Pederson noted that he feels his status as the team’s head coach is safe after speaking to owner Shad Khan. Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension in June, so he’s likely not going anywhere.

However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other talented players that teams covet from the Jaguars’ roster. Unless the Jags drastically turn their season around ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, it shouldn’t shock anyone if GM Trent Baalke ships out multiple players in exchange for draft picks. There’s one player in particular who’s generating some extra attention after Sunday’s loss.

Travis Etienne trade rumors emerge after Jacksonville Jaguars loss

After a 1-5 start, the Jacksonville Jaguars have emerged as one of the most likely trade deadline sellers of the 2024 season. How can the organization take steps to improve the roster in future seasons?

One way is to take current players on the roster and trade them for the most draft compensation they can possibly get. Of course, that alone is risky, as there’s no guarantee you can trade a player and end up with a better talent in return after the draft takes place. But it would allow the Jaguars to get younger and have a less-expensive roster.

If the Jaguars become sellers, one of the most attractive pieces on the roster is running back Travis Etienne. The 25th overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft had 1,000-yard rushing seasons in each of his first two years.

But now Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggests Etienne could be a popular trade candidate during this year’s deadline.

“Etienne might need a change of scenery. And a contender might need a boost at the position. An injury could create a need. Or maybe a team like Dallas, which has become heavily skewed toward the pass, will be in the market.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Travis Etienne

The Cowboys rank dead last in rushing yards and yards per attempt after Sunday. There’s no doubt they could use a significant upgrade in the backfield. Ezekiel Elliott won’t suddenly find a second gear, and he’s averaging 3.0 YPC. Etienne, at 4.1 YPC, would be an improvement, and he’s four years younger.

Since the Jaguars drafted Tank Bigsby with the 88th overall pick in 2023, Jacksonville would at least still be in a comfortable place with their running back room. Plus, he’s averaging an NFL-high 7.2 yards per rushing attempt this season. Yet, considering Etienne has still been extremely productive in a Jaguars uniform, he may not be easy to acquire.

