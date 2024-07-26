How To Watch Utah Utes Football in 2024

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a new season and a new conference for Utah. The Utes hope their debut season in the Big 12 proves to be a successful venture. If Utah can rebuild their offensive line and quarterback Cam Rising can play to his capabilities, Utah could be the favorite to win the Big 12.

If you’re a Utah fan hoping to watch games live without cable, we can help. Our guide explains which channels you need to stream contests. We’ll also include the best plan from each live TV streaming provider to help you find the best fit fast.

Utah Utes football schedule 2024

Utah has a packed schedule this season. An early Big 12 showdown with Oklahoma State could give the Utes some early season momentum with a win. And a week before this matchup, they have an in-state showdown with Utah State. Here’s a glance at their upcoming schedule:

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Thursday, August 29, 2024 Southern Utah 9:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, September 7, 2024 Baylor 3:30 p.m. Fox Saturday, September 14, 2024 Utah State 4:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network Saturday, September 21, 2024 Oklahoma State TBD TBD Saturday, September 28, 2024 Arizona TBD TBD Friday, October 11, 2024 Arizona State 10:30 p.m. ESPN Saturday, October 19, 2024 TCU TBD TBD Saturday, October 26, 2024 Houston TBD TBD Saturday, November 9, 2024 BYU TBD TBD Saturday, November 16, 2024 Colorado TBD TBD Saturday, November 23, 2024 Iowa State TBD TBD Friday, November 29, 2024 UCF 8:00 p.m. Fox *All game times are Eastern Standard Time

Where to watch Utah Utes football

Utah fans want a streaming service offering ESPN, Fox, and the CBS Sports Network based on the broadcasts that have already been announced. Here’s a glance at which streaming platforms have these offerings:

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ CBS Sports Network ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ *Local channels only available in select locations

Suggested Plan: Ultimate

Ultimate Price: $119.99

$119.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ESPN, Fox, and CBS Sports Network

DIRECTV STREAM is a convenient way for Utah fans to stream games. The Ultimate package has ESPN, Fox, the CBS Sports Network, ESPN 2, Fox Sports 1, and the NFL Network. Also, you’ll get access to regional sports networks to cheer on your favorite local teams. DIRECTV STREAM subscribers will receive access to more than 80,000 titles of hit shows, movies, and programs.

Yes, DIRECTV STREAM is expensive, but you receive a lot for the price. You have unlimited device streams at home, which is a helpful perk for larger families or households. Every plan has an unlimited DVR, giving you ample room to record every Utah game.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ESPN, Fox, and CBS Sports Network

Fubo is a more budget-friendly option for Utes fans. The Pro package provides the CBS Sports Network, ESPN, Fox, ABC, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN 2, and the NFL Network.

Further, every Fubo plan has unlimited recording space, allowing you to relieve your favorite plays and games throughout the season. Fubo also offers 10 device streams from home and two more for when you’re away from home.

Suggested Plan: Hulu Live TV Only

Hulu Live TV Only Price: $75.99

$75.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ESPN, Fox, and CBS Sports Network

Hulu + Live TV has ESPN, Fox Sports 1, Fox, the CBS Sports Network, and the NFL Network in their base package. Every plan features unlimited DVR, and you can stream from two screens concurrently.

For a buck more per month, you can bunch the live TV service in a bundle with additional streaming services. This option provides on-demand content from Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. With an ESPN Plus subscription, you can read and access premium content on ESPN’s website.

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange

Sling Orange Price: $40

$40 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: ESPN and Fox (in select markets)

Sling TV won’t be the best option for avid Utah fans. The service doesn’t have the CBS Sports Network, and the availability of local channels depends on where you live.

However, if you’re a casual fan hoping to catch a few games live, it’s a wise service to consider. The Sling Orange package is affordable and offers you the cheapest way to stream games on ESPN. It also has TNT, which will air a first-round playoff game. You can also purchase a digital antenna to access games on ABC, saving you money over time relative to other services.

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ESPN, Fox, and CBS Sports Network

Utah fans will enjoy YouTube TV’s price and viewing options. The base package has ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox Sports 1, Fox, the CBS Sports Network, the Big Ten Network, the NFL Network, and NBA TV. Considering you receive all of this for less than what Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu + Live TV charge, it’s an incredible value.

YouTube TV makes it easy to set up season recordings by choosing your favorite teams at set up. You also can record whatever you want, as the service provides unlimited DVR. YouTube TV built its viewing experience around, in part, sports fans.

FAQ

Are the Utah Utes joining the Big 12?

Yes, Utah joins the Big 12 for sports in 2024. Other schools joining the Big 12 include Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State.

Are the Utah Utes good at football?

Utah is a very good football program. They’ve won 26 conference championships, including two of the past three in the now-defunct Pac-12.

What does Utes stand for?

Utah gave its university the nickname Utes to honor the Ute tribe, which has been native to Utah for over 1,000 years. Ute means “land of the sun.”