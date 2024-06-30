How To Watch The Dallas Mavericks Live in 2024

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

This post was written in partnership with Sling TV.

The Dallas Mavericks found their rhythm at the right time of the year, giving them a shot at taking home the 2024 Championship title in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the Mavs weren’t able to outplay the Celtics and fell short of winning it all.

Now, fans can look ahead to next season. Below, we’ll cover which channels broadcast Mavericks regular season games and the best sports streaming platforms to consider signing up for.

What channels show Dallas Mavericks games?

Follow the Dallas Mavericks playoff matchups live on Bally Sports Southwest, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT.

Channel Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV Fubo YouTube TV Bally Sports Southwest ✔ ✔ ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *local channels are available only in select locations

Watch the Dallas Mavericks on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV does a great job at providing content to users at an affordable price. With one of the lowest live TV streaming service costs out there, and full access to the NBA playoffs, what more could you want to follow the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league. Make sure to enter your zip code on the Sling homepage to see exactly which channels you’ll get, as ABC is only available in select markets.

Read our full Sling TV review to learn more about the budget streaming service.

Watch the Dallas Mavericks on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

CHOICE Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM gives you the familiar cable feel that most are used to at a higher price point than Sling TV. With channel lists that include everything you need to watch NBA games, alongside other sports, news, and entertainment channels, you’ll have everything you need to stay entertained all year. Take advantage of the current free trial to test out DIRECTV STREAM and make sure it has everything you’ll need.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review to see if this is the right service for you.

Watch the Dallas Mavericks on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu plans make deciding on a channel list relatively simple with only one list to pick from. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. There’s something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast there but the majority of the playoffs is broadcast on TNT, ESPN, and ABC. A 3-day free trial for live TV plans makes this even easier to test it out before fully committing.

Read our full Hulu review to catch all the ins and outs of the service.

Watch the Dallas Mavericks on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo is known as a great option for livestreaming sports but with Turner Broadcasting Networks missing from the Fubo channel lists, you’ll miss out on all of the coverage on TNT during the regular season and playoffs. Look to take advantage of Fubo’s free trial to watch a few playoff games and see if the missing of certain channels is a deal breaker or not.

Read our full Fubo review to learn more about this streaming service.

Watch the Dallas Mavericks on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV’s one base plan takes all the guess work out of choosing a package. With access to every channel needed to watch the Mavs in nationally aired games during the regular season, along with playoff games, you won’t need to worry about much. Just sit back, and cheer on your favorite team.

Read our full YouTube TV review here.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass is ideal for Mavs fans who no longer reside in the Texas area. The subscription package allows users to enjoy home and away games for out-of-market teams, in addition to mobile-friendly broadcasts of the action. If you want a brief overview of a game, the service includes condensed 8 to 12-minute replays, which should get you caught up quickly. Fans also have the option of choosing between the League Pass, which covers all teams, or the Team Pass, which focuses on a singular franchise.

The League Pass also provides access to NBA TV. This network offers comprehensive coverage through games, original shows, live studio analysis, preseason and postseason games, WNBA games, and more. The one caveat is that subscribers will not be able to watch national games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. For local team coverage, you must take advantage of regional sports networks like Bally Sports Southwest.

FAQ

What network carries the Dallas Mavericks?

Stream Mavericks games live on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV. Regular season games also air on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available through DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo.

Does Fubo have Mavericks games?

Fubo is an excellent place to stream Mavericks games, as it carries ABC, Bally Sports Southwest, and ESPN in each of their plans. The Elite and Premier plans also include NBA TV. The only downside is Fubo doesn’t have TNT.

Can I watch the NBA on Peacock?

Unfortunately, Peacock won’t air NBA games outside of the Philadelphia area this season. Still, the service offers other sports and entertainment content like pro wrestling, Big Ten football and basketball games, NFL primetime matchups, and Premier League matches.