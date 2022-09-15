How To Watch The Oregon Ducks Live Games in 2022

After a tough opening game defeat to the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Oregon Ducks know they can’t afford to lose another game if they still want to compete for a national title. Oregon faces #22 ranked opponent BYU on Sept. 17th, and following that game will be nine straight conference games to close out the year. If all goes as planned, the Ducks have a good chance at taking home the PAC-12 conference championship once again and possibly slipping their way into a College Football playoff spot. Only time will tell if they can pull it off.

If you’re looking to stream all of the Oregon Ducks games live, you’ve come to the right place. You can watch nearly all of the Duck’s 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers Fox, ESPN, and the PAC 12 Network. Let’s break down which options are the best.

Where can you stream almost all of the Oregon Ducks games?

What channels show the Oregon Ducks games?

This year you can stream the Duck’s football games on ESPN, Fox, and the PAC-12 Network, which means you don’t need cable TV to tune in. Instead, all you Ducks fans can sign up for streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, or YouTube TV to stream all the football live for a low monthly cost. With mobile apps to watch the game on the go, streaming services like these help you never miss a single play of the game.

Watch Oregon Ducks games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV offers one of the most affordable live TV streaming services for any Oregon Duck fans looking to stream the games. Starting at only $35 per month, you can choose either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan. You can also choose to combine the two for $50 per month.

The Sling Blue plan is the best option for all “SKO DUCKS” fans based on the channel list offerings, but the Sling Orange & Blue package will cover the full range of sports content from college football to NFL and local sports, making it among the most comprehensive options.

Don’t wait too long to make your choice. Now is the time to subscribe — Sling is offering new subscribers half off their first month.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Other ways to watch Oregon Ducks live this season

Oregon Ducks 2022 schedule

You can find the full Oregon Ducks schedule here on ESPN.com.