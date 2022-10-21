Hard Rock Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -Eisenthesky Productions - Wiki Commons

A trip to Hard Rock Stadium is a fun-filled adventure where you’re sure to get plenty of sun rays. Not only that, the chance to experience a thrilling football game in person, whether it’s the Miami Dolphins or Miami Hurricanes, is a day like no other. If you’re planning to visit Hard Rock Stadium any time soon, here’s what you will want to know.

Where is Hard Rock Stadium located?

Hard Rock Stadium is in Miami Gardens, Florida. The address of Hard Rock Stadium is 347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

Who plays at Hard Rock Stadium?

The Miami Dolphins and the Miami Hurricanes play at Hard Rock Stadium.

What is the capacity of Hard Rock Stadium?

The capacity at Hard Rock Stadium is 65,326, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at Hard Rock Stadium?

Hard Rock Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

Related: NFL games today

How much is the parking at Hard Rock Stadium?

Credit – hardrockstadium.com

Parking at Hard Rock Stadium costs $25. It is best that you secure parking in advance of gameday because you may not be able to park at Hard Rock Stadium if you wait until gameday or events. Parking lots open four hours before kickoff.

Can you tailgate at Hard Rock Stadium?

Yes, you can tailgate at Hard Rock Stadium. Pay $20 to get the Tailgate Ticket that allows fans to watch the game from the Fountain Plaza Tailgate on an exclusive viewing deck with views of the southside video board. If you aren’t going to the game, you can watch it and still enjoy your time tailgating. Nearly all official Hard Rock Stadium parking lots are tailgate friendly. In addition, only the Black Lots right next to the stadium are for preferred parking.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium?

Before the game, you can watch the football team’s warm-up at Hard Rock Stadium. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys: Shop Miami Dolphins jerseys

What can you bring to Hard Rock Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be brought into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water into Hard Rock Stadium?

Food and water are not allowed in Hard Rock Stadium.

Is Hard Rock Stadium cashless?

Hard Rock Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Hard Rock Stadium?

Suites at Hard Rock Stadium cost between $12,000-$50,000 depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury, the suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Mezzanine Suites are located higher than the two main suite levels at Hard Rock Stadium. Mezzanine suites are smaller in square footage, comfortably accommodating groups of 14-18.

Red Zone Suites occupy portions of both main suite levels and are located behind each end zone. Red Zone Suites can accommodate groups of up to 26.

The Nine Suites are the most exclusive private suite option at Hard Rock Stadium. These suites are located at mid-field in the lower bowl. Nine suite guests will access a private shared club just behind the suite. They can accommodate up to 20 guests per suite.

Related: Updated Miami Dolphins power rankings

What is there to eat at Hard Rock Stadium?

Credit- hardrockstadium.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Hard Rock Stadium. We have listed the locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Stahl Mayer Hot Dogs : Serving classic hot dogs and beer in sections 101 and 114.

: Serving classic hot dogs and beer in sections 101 and 114. Bru’s Room : Fried Buffalo chicken and wings out in sections 102, 214, 242, and 304.

: Fried Buffalo chicken and wings out in sections 102, 214, 242, and 304. Fuku : The classic fried chicken sandwich with pickles, bacon, and sauce is out in sections 116 and 319.

: The classic fried chicken sandwich with pickles, bacon, and sauce is out in sections 116 and 319. And Pizza : Long pizzas in a range of flavors, including white, dirty bird, buffalo 66, and more, out in sections 142 and 345.

: Long pizzas in a range of flavors, including white, dirty bird, buffalo 66, and more, out in sections 142 and 345. Shula Burger : Signature burgers with fries in sections 114, 142, 222, 250, and 345.

: Signature burgers with fries in sections 114, 142, 222, 250, and 345. Jackson Soul Food : Chicken wings, fried conch, mac n cheese, BBQ rib bites, Caribbean fried shrimp, and more out in sections 134 and 329.

: Chicken wings, fried conch, mac n cheese, BBQ rib bites, Caribbean fried shrimp, and more out in sections 134 and 329. Mojo Donuts : Powdered sugar donuts with a wide range of flavors to enjoy in section 217.

: Powdered sugar donuts with a wide range of flavors to enjoy in section 217. Menchie’s Yogurt : Sweet yogurt out in sections 139 and 350

: Sweet yogurt out in sections 139 and 350 Sweet Cream: Serving delicious, handcrafted ice cream flavors in section 119.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner