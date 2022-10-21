Gillette Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -Yunner - Wiki Commons

A place absolutely filled with history, if the walls at Gillette Stadium could talk, no one would ever want to leave. Even so, getting to see the New England Patriots play at Foxborough is an experience few will ever forget. Here’s everything you need to know before planning a trip to Gillette Stadium.

Where is Gillette Stadium located?

Gillette Stadium is in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The address of Gillette Stadium is 1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035.

Who plays at Gillette Stadium?

The New England Patriots play at Gillette Stadium.

What is the capacity of Gillette Stadium?

The capacity at Gillette Stadium is 65,878, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at Gillette Stadium?

Gillette Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff. Club, Suite, and Optum Field Lounge access are open three hours before kickoff.

Related: NFL games today

How much is the parking at Gillette Stadium?

Credit – gillettestadium.com

Ticket Holders can save time accessing Gillette Stadium parking lots by purchasing prepaid parking passes, which include ease of access through the toll booths and, more importantly, guaranteed parking on the stadium side of Rt.1 for all home games regardless of when you arrive. The cost of parking is $50, and the lots open four hours before kickoff.

Prepaid Parking – Lots 3, 4, 14, 16, 20

General Parking – Lots 40, 41, 42A, 42B, 50A, 50B, 51, 52, 54A, 54B, 55

Can you tailgate at Gillette Stadium?

You can tailgate at Gillette Stadium, but no open flames are allowed. All fires must be contained within a suitable and appropriate fire-burning device and be movable in an emergency.

Can you watch warm-ups of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium?

Before the game, you can watch the football team’s warm-up at Gillette Stadium. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys: Shop New England Patriots jerseys

What can you bring to Gillette Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be brought into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water into Gillette Stadium?

Food and water are not allowed in Gillette Stadium.

Is Gillette Stadium cashless?

Gillette Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Gillette Stadium?

Suites at Gillette Stadium cost between $26,000-$36,000, depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance. A luxury suite at the Gillette Stadium can accommodate groups of 20 to 30 people.

Related: Updated New England Patriots power rankings

What is there to eat at Gillette Stadium?

Credit – pxhere.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Gillette Stadium. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Ale House : Domestic beer, craft beer, pretzels, and personal pizzas are out in sections 113 and 137. You will also find concession stands serving up mixed drinks during games.

: Domestic beer, craft beer, pretzels, and personal pizzas are out in sections 113 and 137. You will also find concession stands serving up mixed drinks during games. Tenders & Wings : Serving up chicken tenders with an array of sauces out in sections 107, 117, 130, and 135.

: Serving up chicken tenders with an array of sauces out in sections 107, 117, 130, and 135. Lighthouse Grill : Classic stadium food like chicken tenders, hot dogs, steak and cheese sandwiches, French Fries, and more in sections 101, 138, 141, and 143.

: Classic stadium food like chicken tenders, hot dogs, steak and cheese sandwiches, French Fries, and more in sections 101, 138, 141, and 143. Stadium Pizza : Papa Gino’s pizza is out in sections 103, 116, 126, and 139.

: Papa Gino’s pizza is out in sections 103, 116, 126, and 139. Dunkin Donuts : You will find plenty of Dunkin Donuts concession stands around the stadium to enjoy.

: You will find plenty of Dunkin Donuts concession stands around the stadium to enjoy. Italian Sausage : Fans looking for hot and sweet sausages will see these food stands all around the stadium.

: Fans looking for hot and sweet sausages will see these food stands all around the stadium. The Local Street Kitchen : Hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled chicken tacos, popcorn, water, soda, beer, and more out in sections 108, 138, 308, 311, 330, and 330.

: Hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled chicken tacos, popcorn, water, soda, beer, and more out in sections 108, 138, 308, 311, 330, and 330. Backyard Barbeque : Pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ street tacos, brisket, pulled chicken sandwiches, and more out in sections 112 and 140.

: Pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ street tacos, brisket, pulled chicken sandwiches, and more out in sections 112 and 140. Smokehouse Grill : Serving up burgers, BBQ, and more in the south endzone at the stadium.

: Serving up burgers, BBQ, and more in the south endzone at the stadium. Marketplace Express: Patriot fans looking for a more healthy food option to eat should consider their wraps, potatoes, Asian Noodle Bars, salads, and more out in sections 105, 122, and 129.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and the Super Bowl winner