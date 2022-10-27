FedEx Field: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - commanders.com

Admittedly, FedEx Field isn’t the best of NFL stadiums out there. Yet, there’s still nothing that compares to witnessing a live Washington Commanders game in person. If you’re planning a visit to FedEx Field any time soon, here’s what you will want to know.

Where is FedEx Field located?

FedEx Field is in North Englewood, Maryland. The address of FedEx Field is 1600 Fedex Way, North Englewood, MD 20785.

Who plays at FedEx Field?

The Washington Commanders play at FedEx Field.

What is the capacity of FedEx Field?

The capacity at FedEx Field is 82,000, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at FedEx Field?

FedEx Field gates will open two hours before kickoff.

How much is the parking at the FedEx Field?

Parking at FedEx Field will cost you about $65. We suggest buying your ticket online at Ticketmaster, guaranteeing you will have a parking spot when you go to FedEx Field.

Can you tailgate at FedEx Field?

Parking lots D-Purple, F-Purple, G-Purple, Orange, Green, Gray, Platinum, Limo, and Bus/RV parking lots open four hours before kickoff. The RedZone Lot opens five hours before kickoff. Port-o-lets are provided throughout the parking lots. H-Purple is not a tailgating lot.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field?

You can watch the football team’s warm-up at FedEx Field before the game kicks off. You can also head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring into FedEx Field?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ are allowed into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water into FedEx Field?

You are not allowed to bring food or beverages into FedEx Field.

Is FedEx Field cashless?

FedEx Field is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at FedEx Field?

Suites at FedEx Field cost between $2,500- $20,000, depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury, the suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Owner’s Club suites are located on the lowest suite level at FedEx Field.

Loge Suites at the FedEx field are on the 5th level along the End Zone.

What is there to eat at FedEx Field?

There are some delicious spots to eat at FedEx Field. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Chicken Guy : From the one and only Gur Fieri, fans can enjoy chicken tenders throughout the main concourse.

: From the one and only Gur Fieri, fans can enjoy chicken tenders throughout the main concourse. Ben’s Chili Bowl : Get the famous chili vegan hot dog throughout the stadium.

: Get the famous chili vegan hot dog throughout the stadium. Crafthaus : Up at the club level at the stadium, fans can enjoy an extensive list of local craft beer when rooting on the home team.

: Up at the club level at the stadium, fans can enjoy an extensive list of local craft beer when rooting on the home team. KitchenCray : Caribbean food, including crab cake, wings, mac n cheese with lobster, and more, out in section 447.

: Caribbean food, including crab cake, wings, mac n cheese with lobster, and more, out in section 447. Caesar’s Vineyard : Salads, fruit cups, and wraps for Redskins fans looking for a healthier food option during the football game.

: Salads, fruit cups, and wraps for Redskins fans looking for a healthier food option during the football game. EllaRay’s Cafe : BBQ with Mac n Cheese out in section 336.

: BBQ with Mac n Cheese out in section 336. Fireman’s Cafe : Shrimp, crab, catfish, fries, and more are in section 323.

: Shrimp, crab, catfish, fries, and more are in section 323. Seafood at the Shack : Jerk chicken, wings, fritters, and more out in section 337.

: Jerk chicken, wings, fritters, and more out in section 337. Paisano’s Pizza : Serving up cheese, pepperoni, sausage, veggie, and more pizza slices to enjoy.

: Serving up cheese, pepperoni, sausage, veggie, and more pizza slices to enjoy. Buds’ N Burgers : Get delicious gourmet brisket and bacon burgers.

: Get delicious gourmet brisket and bacon burgers. Suit2Cook : Jumbo crab rolls and more out in section 330.

: Jumbo crab rolls and more out in section 330. Casa De Ávila Tacos : Serving up chicken, carnitas, pastor, and more tacos for fans to enjoy.

: Serving up chicken, carnitas, pastor, and more tacos for fans to enjoy. Loaded Mac N’ Cheese Bowls: Serving up cheesy mac n cheese with an assortment of toppings out in sections 185, 336, and 377.

