Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones touches on Dak Prescott’s record-breaking contract

The Dallas Cowboys finally resolved their contract issue with star quarterback Dak Prescott mere hours before their season-opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Dallas inked the reigning NFL MVP runner-up to a record-breaking four-year, $240 million contract. The deal calls for $231 million in guarantees and pays Prescott $60 million per season. It’s the largest per-year contract in the history of the NFL.

Prescott and the ‘Boys had been engaged in extension negotiations for more than a calendar year. By setting this precedent, Dallas locks up its franchise quarterback long-term.

Immediatedly ahead of Sunday’s game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about the Prescott extension. What he had to say was rather interesting in the grand scheme of things.

“The bottom line is that it’s well deserved.” Jones said, per Sam Gannon of KDFW. “What really counts though is these next five years and I am excited with Dak as out quarterback.”

Prescott, 31, was originally slated to hit free agency after the 2024 season. Dallas did not have the ability to place the franchise tag on him, meaning that he would’ve tested the open market.

Dak Prescott stats (2023): 69.5% completion, 4,516 yards, 36 TD, 9 INT

As you can see, Prescott is coming off a stellar 2023 seaseon. However, it’s now all about team-wide success after playoff failures in each of the past three seasons.

The pressure is now squarely on Prescott after Dallas made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. He now needs to step up when it counts the most. Jones has not been quiet in talking about that in the past, too.