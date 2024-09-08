Dak Prescott signs record-breaking Dallas Cowboys contract

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The wait is finally over. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have long been working toward negotiating a contract extension before the 2024 NFL season kicks off. Without a new deal, Prescott would have had a chance to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Cowboys couldn’t have used the franchise tag on their Pro Bowl QB.

But, much like they did with CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys found a way to get a new contract with Prescott done too, just hours ahead of their season opener. Yet, for Prescott, it was likely worth the wait.

Dallas Cowboys make Dak Prescott NFL’s highest-paid quarterback

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys have signed Dak Prescott to a record-breaking contract extension. Prescott is signing a four-year, $240 million contract worth $231M guaranteed.

The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a deal! He gets a 4-year deal worth a record $240M(!) with $231M guaranteed, per me and @TomPelissero.



Owner Jerry Jones and agent Todd France and his team from @AthletesFirst closed it out. The NFL’s biggest question answered. pic.twitter.com/mfs7Ao16Wa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2024

The $60M average makes Prescott the NFL”s highest-paid quarterback of all time. Prescott surpassed Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and Jordan Love, each of whom makes an average of $55M per season.

Prescott is a 31-year-old three-time Pro Bowl QB. He has compiled a 73-41 regular season record since becoming a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2016. Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 2-5 record in the playoffs, which has been one of the few common critiques of the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback.

