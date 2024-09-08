Tyreek Hill detained by police ahead of Miami Dolphins opener

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Known for being one of, if not the fastest player in the NFL, only the police could slow down Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium for their season opener in less than two hours. Yet, Hill had some trouble getting to the stadium.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner

Tyreek Hill arrested for traffic violation, will play for Miami Dolphins

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Just hours before his 2024 regular season debut, Tyreek Hill was detained by police on his way to the Miami Dolphins game. He was reportedly being pulled over for speeding. The cops put him in handcuffs after a “verbal spat” with the officer. Hill was cited for reckless driving. He has since been released from custody.

https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1832793799564607531

Hill’s run-in with the law will not impact his playing status for Week 1, as he’s already safely arrived at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins have since addressed a statement on Hill being pulled over.

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game. Miami Dolphins statement on Tyreek Hill arrest

Hill was with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, at the time. Rosenhaus has since stated his client will play against the Jaguars today. But he’s not happy about how his client was treated.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1832799988394471646

Related: NFL insider addresses likelihood of Green Bay Packers signing Ryan Tannehill