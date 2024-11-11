Cincinnati Bengals could be close to adding 4x Pro Bowl cornerback

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to get to .500 with a win against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Yet, Lamar Jackson and company were just too good to overcome. Still, by losing a hard-fought 35-34 game to one of the AFC’s best teams, the Bengals showed that they can be legitimate contenders this season despite a 4-6 start.

But one problem area has been on defense, where Lou Anarumo’s unit enters Week 11 with the 26th-ranked scoring defense. Considering the Bengals have allowed 30 or more points in four of their ten games this season, any type of improvement on defense could go a long way, and now the team is considering some outside help.

Related: Top 2024 NFL MVP candidates entering Week 11 include Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes

Xavien Howard visiting Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Now that the NFL trade deadline has passed, the best way for teams to improve their rosters is by adding the best free agents available. One player at the top of that list is four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard.

The 31-year-old was released by the Miami Dolphins at the outset of the 2023-24 offseason, and has yet to latch on with a new team. While he’s likely lost a step or two, the former first-team All-Pro could bring eight years of experience to a secondary in need, and now it sounds like that team might be the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Bengals are hosting four-time Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard on a visit today, sources say. Cincy’s defense needs some help and experience in the secondary as they try to make a playoff push. They’ll look to Howard as a possible solution.” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo

The Bengals have nothing to lose by adding Howard to their roster. At worst, he looks like a washed-up veteran. At best, he helps fix a secondary that’s been below-average this season while offering advice to his fellow defensive backs, helping raise their play for the rest of the year.

Related: See where Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings