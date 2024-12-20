Chicago Cubs’ trade talks for young pitcher ‘dead right now’

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs have made two blockbuster trades this offseason.

Last week, the Cubs stunned the baseball world by acquiring three-time All-Star Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros for All-Star Isaac Paredes and two top prospects: outfielder Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

The Cubs didn’t stop there as they traded former National League MVP Cody Bellinger — and $5 million in cash — to the New York Yankees in a salary dump. After opting into his 2025 deal, Bellinger is making $27.5 million and has a $5 million buyout. He also has a $25 million player option for 2026. The Cubs received reliever Cody Poteet in return.

Reports also circulated that the Cubs were in extensive trade talks with the Miami Marlins for one of their young pitchers, but those discussions have seemed to hit a wall.

Related: Top MLB insider links Chicago Cubs to chase for 2-time All-Star pitcher from champion Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB insider reveals Chicago Cubs’ trade talks ‘dead’ for pitcher

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, MLB insider Bruce Levine reported that the Cubs were talking with the Miami Marlins for lefty starter Jesus Luzardo. However, those talks have taken a different turn.

“That deal appears to be dead right now. We don’t know what the reason is. It was very hot for a long period of time,” Levine said on 670 The Score.

Our own @MLBBruceLevine reports that the #Cubs rumored discussions with the Marlins involving RHP Jesus Luzardo are "dead".



Levine told @RamieIsTweeting & @Hub_Arkush that while talks were hot the deal "doesn't appear to be happening"



Listen here: https://t.co/rTQ6YTMorq pic.twitter.com/rKrTcdq4uy — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) December 19, 2024

Luzardo has been injury-prone during his six-year career with the Marlins and Athletics. He was limited to just 12 starts in 2024 due to a lumbar stress reaction. And in 2022, he took the mound only 18 times due to a forearm strain.

However, when Luzardo is healthy, he can be a dominant left-handed pitcher. He throws in the high 90s and has a career strikeout rate of 9.8 batters per nine innings.

Over six seasons, Luzardo has appeared in 105 games (89 starts), with a 4.29 ERA, 559 strikeouts in 512 innings, and a 103 ERA+.

Related: Latest MLB free agency rumors reveal Chicago Cubs’ next move after Bellinger trade