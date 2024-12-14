Chicago Cubs discussing trade for pitcher with star potential

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While they weren’t winners of the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the Chicago Cubs have been active this offseason. On Friday, they upgraded their battling lineup by adding three-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker. Now, the team appears fixated on boosting their pitching staff.

An earlier report suggested the Cubs were working on acquiring a starting pitcher to improve a staff led by Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele. Now, we have a better idea of which pitcher is fueling the latest Cubs trade rumors.

Chicago Cubs discussing trade for Jesus Luzardo

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to Bruce Levine of The Score, the Chicago Cubs are currently discussing a trade for Miami Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale has also reported a similar account.

Luzardo is coming off a season in which he finished with a 5.00 ERA, but he had a 3.45 ERA with the Marlins from 2022 to 2023, playing at nearly an All-Star level. If Chicago can get Luzardo to return to his top form, he could be a significant addition to the staff.

Miami is reportedly asking to get a “young, controllable” hitter in return for Luzardo. Because of their specific trade request, Levine believes this means a prospect such as James Triantos or Owen Cassie would likely be included in any offer for Luzardo.

Caissie, a 22-year-old outfielder, is the 34th-ranked prospect on MLB.com’s top 100 list. Triantos, a 21-year-old second baseman/outfielder, ranks 55th on MLB’s top 100 prospects list. Both players reached the AAA level last season and could be ready to take on MLB-level pitching in 2025.

For a team that’s constantly looking to save every penny possible like Miami, these young prospects can be extremely valuable, especially if they can develop into star talents.

