6 best landing spots for Roki Sasaki

Roki Sasaki’s long-awaited MLB arrival is almost here. After months of speculation, the Japanese superstar pitcher is finally expected to be posted to free agency on Tuesday. But which teams are actually expected to pursue the 23-year-old potential future ace?
Below, we get into six of the top candidates to sign Sasaki over the next few weeks.
Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs added Matthew Boyd, but they’re still searching for another pitcher. Even though Roki Sasaki isn’t expected to be ready to pitch at the MLB level right away, he could quickly become a factor. Whether he helps right away in 2024 or not, it may not be long until he emerges as a frontline starter in Chicago.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Long rumored to be a top target by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sasaki could join the ranks of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yet, others have indicated that a smaller market could appeal more to Sasaki since he’ll be viewed as one of, if not the biggest potential superstar in town. Either way, the Dodgers figure to play a big factor in his free agency.
New York Mets
Always in the running for MLB’s top free agents, the Mets could be a factor in the Sasaki discussions too. Mets owner Steve Cohen understands the incredible value that Sasaki could bring to the Big Apple, and he could quickly emerge as one of their best pitchers too.
San Diego Padres
After trading Juan Soto, the Padres are itching to find another young superstar they can market for a decade-plus. Signing Sasaki could have a similar impact on San Diego’s pitching staff, and since he’s technically a minor league free agent, he wouldn’t break the bank.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants have long pursued a superstar talent but have come up short in recent years. Even if he doesn’t help the Giants right away in 2025, Sasaki has the long-term potential to be one of San Francisco’s best players. He’d also help sell tons of tickets, increasing interest in Giants baseball across the entire fanbase.
Texas Rangers
After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers couldn’t even get back to the playoffs last year. Now it’s time to reload on talent, and Texas never has enough star pitchers. Adding Sasaki would solve that issue for years to come.
