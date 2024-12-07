Chicago Cubs monitoring free agency market on 2x All-Star World Series winner

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs aren’t a candidate to sign Juan Soto, but the organization is currently focused on improving a pitching staff that already allowed the third-fewest runs in the NL last season. So far, the Cubs have already made one move to boost their starting rotation by signing Matthew Boyd.

While Boyd, a lefty who finished with a 2.72 ERA last season, is a valuable piece to add, the Cubs aren’t done addressing their rotation. They could even be targeting a player with a championship pedigree.

Related: MLB insider reveals no team ‘has separated itself financially yet’ in Juan Soto sweepstakes as decision looms

Walker Buehler could emerge as a Chicago Cubs free agency target

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma, adding one more “credible” option to the rotation is “likely” for the Chicago Cubs. However, they believe if the addition comes in the next few weeks, it’s likely to be via trade. This is largely due to the Cubs “probably” preferring to be patient, waiting out the current free agency market in hopes of a player’s price being driven down.

But they did reveal one Cubs free agency target that Chicago is keeping an eye on: Two-time World Series-winning All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler.

“For example, the Cubs have kept Walker Buehler on their radar, though the soaring cost of arms may have pushed the right-hander out of their preferred range. Buehler, who has recovered from two Tommy John surgeries, posted a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts this year, but he then thrived in some huge moments during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series run.



Buehler may not have to settle for a prove-it contract after all, especially considering he did not receive a qualifying offer, which means draft-pick compensation won’t be factored into his next contract. The run on starting pitchers already this offseason certainly bodes well for his immediate future.” The Athletic on Chicago Cubs

Buehler, 30, could be an ideal buy-low candidate that pays major dividends in Chicago. Yet, as the two MLB insiders hinted at, his price might have to come down before the Cubs have significant interest in signing him.

Related: New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros reportedly eyeing trade for All-Star hitter