MLB insider reveals no team ‘has separated itself financially yet’ in Juan Soto sweepstakes as decision looms

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Juan Soto sweepstakes appears to be in its final hours, but is any team pulling away?

A four-way bidding war is currently underway between the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays, with contract offers reaching the $700 million range, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also believed to be among the finalists, though their contract offer is not known.

Soto is expected to make his free-agency decision by Monday, Dec. 9, when the MLB winter meetings begin.

If Soto’s contract exceeds Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million deal with the Dodgers, the four-time All-Star would secure the largest professional sports contract in history. Additionally, Soto’s contract could potentially set MLB records for both highest total value and annual average value.

The Yankees acquired Soto from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade before the 2024 season. In his first — and possibly only — season in pinstripes, Soto led the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009. He finished third in American League MVP voting after hitting 41 home runs, scoring an AL-leading 128 runs, driving in 109, posting a .989 OPS, and accumulating 7.9 WAR.

Related: MLB insider reveals four-team bidding war for Juan Soto intensifies as contract offers exceed $600 million

Which team is leading the Juan Soto sweepstakes?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite bidding reaching astronomical levels, Heyman reports that no team has emerged as the frontrunner.

“Soto’s goal going into the big winter sweepstakes was to identify a consistent winner who’d pay what he’s worth, which is turning out to be a lot, at least in the eyes of baseball’s key decisionmakers,” Heyman notes. “It isn’t believed any team has separated itself financially yet, which is making the decision difficult. Plus, altered offers were said within the last day or two still to be coming in, which can complicate matters.”

The MLB insider also reports that “high-ranking executives are growing anxious” awaiting Soto’s decision and considering potential moves if he doesn’t sign with their team.

While many believed the decision would come down to the Yankees or Mets, this latest report casts doubt on that assumption. Could the Red Sox, Blue Jays, or Dodgers surprisingly swoop in and lure Soto away from New York? The baseball world awaits Soto’s franchise-altering decision that will affect the game for the next decade.

Related: Former GM wildly claims New York Yankees would be ‘healthier’ franchise not signing Juan Soto