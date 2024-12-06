Former GM wildly claims New York Yankees would be ‘healthier’ franchise not signing Juan Soto

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

New York Yankees fans will be glad this former general manager isn’t running their franchise.

Dan O’Dowd, who served as the Colorado Rockies’ top executive from 1999-2014, believes the Yankees would be better off not signing Juan Soto and instead spreading that money to other needy positions.

“I’m not sure it’s in the Yankees’ best interest going down this path. I don’t think there’s any one way to win in the game, and it’s foolish to present things like if we don’t have this player, we’re never going to get the chance to win,” O’Dowd told New York Post’s Joel Sherman on “The Show” podcast. “The Yankees have three players committed to $108 million on their payroll. If they sign Juan Soto with a six in front of it, now they have $168 million for four players. Simply, the math does not work. The depth of their system and the impact of their prospects just don’t allow them to put a quality team on the field in the aggregate with the depth you need to win in today’s game.

“So, if I’m the Yankees, I certainly would want him back, but I would anticipate you’re going to lose him because I don’t think they’re in as desperate a situation as the other three teams are.”

O’Dowd is concerned the Yankees would be too top-heavy as Soto seeks a contract worth $600 million and above. Currently, Aaron Judge makes $40 million, Gerrit Cole $36 million, Carlos Rodón $26 million, and Giancarlo Stanton $25 million.

The former GM believes it will be “healthier for the franchise” to allocate Soto’s money elsewhere.

“I’d be going in a lot of different directions knowing that Soto, by far, gives me the most dynamic player, but the reality is, I got to field a team. And there are limits of a payroll for any team in the game, including the Yankees,” O’Dowd said via the New York Post. “I’d actually be spending a lot of my time trying to figure out how we’re going to build a championship team without Juan Soto being on it, and I’m not sure that’s not in their best interest long term.”

Former GM names players New York Yankees should acquire instead of Juan Soto

If O’Dowd had his way, the Yankees would pursue All-Stars Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Cody Bellinger, Jurickson Profar, and Nolan Arenado.

O’Dowd also believes the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays will be the highest bidders for Soto’s services.

“I think it’s going to come down to a decision: Does he want to go back to New York for less money, meaning the Yankees, or is he going to want to chase the money in Toronto or in Flushing?” O’Dowd said.

After the New York Yankees acquired Soto in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres, the four-time All-Star helped lead the Bronx Bombers back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. He finished third in American League MVP voting after hitting 41 home runs, with an AL-leading 128 runs scored, and a .989 OPS.

Soto is expected to make his decision by the time the MLB winter meetings begin Monday, Dec. 9.

