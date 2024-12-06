Juan Soto to get three-quarters of a billion dollars? Top MLB insider throws out astronomical number that easily tops Shohei Ohtani’s deal

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The franchise-altering decision is nearing for Juan Soto as multiple teams are willing to back the Brink’s truck up for the generational talent.

Four teams have reportedly made $600 million-plus offers to the four-time All-Star — the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays. Despite meeting with Soto, the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are unlikely to sign him.

The Yankees acquired Soto from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2024 season. All he did was help lead the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009 and finish third in American League MVP voting by hitting 41 home runs, scoring an AL-leading 128 runs, knocking in 109, posting a .989 OPS, and accumulating a 7.9 WAR.

With reports suggesting that Soto won’t drag out his free-agent decision and could reach a conclusion by the time the MLB winter meetings roll around Monday, Dec. 9, how high will the four-team bidding war get?

MLB insider throws out 15 years, $750 million for Juan Soto

The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, speaking on the “Foul Territory” podcast, suggested that Soto’s final price tag could soar beyond $700 million.

“If you’re in the 600s, which is where the bidding is right now, you would expect it could get to 700. Seven-hundred for 14 years is $50 million a year, 750 for 15 years is $50 million a year,” Rosenthal explained. “Could it get to those places? I don’t know. Would that be a regrettable deal? It depends on how the first couple of seasons would go and if a team could win a World Series with Soto still in his prime.”

Rosenthal also emphasized the unique value proposition Soto presents.

“You’re getting a generational hitter in his prime. A guy who will transform your franchise, will transform your franchise in intangible ways as well, just because of the player he is, and, of course, the marketing potential with a guy like Juan Soto, all of that plays into it.

“I would expect the backend of this deal, like the backend of most deals, will not end terribly well. But you’re paying, as always, for the front end, for the bigger years, or the better years, that will come as Soto enters his prime and, of course, plays those years.”

.@Ken_Rosenthal throws 15 years, $750 million out there as a possibility for Juan Soto 👀🤑 pic.twitter.com/bRXMG6z9ld — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 5, 2024

While the Yankees and Mets have emerged as frontrunners in this historic bidding war, the Red Sox and Blue Jays remain determined to lure the 26-year-old superstar away from New York. The baseball world awaits a decision that could reshape the competitive landscape for the next decade and beyond, with clarity expected by next week.

