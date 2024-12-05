Top MLB insider guarantees Juan Soto’s final decision between Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and Dodgers will be no later than this date

A top MLB insider seemed to guarantee that Juan Soto will make his massive free-agent decision no later than this particular date.

The baseball world seems to be orbiting around New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. The 26-year-old is not only just the biggest name on this year’s free agent market, but aside from Shohei Ohtani, he is the best player to hit the open market this decade.

With such a rare talent up for grabs, the wealthiest teams in MLB have been pursuing the four-time All-Star. Including the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays. And to the surprise of no one, the process has taken some time as each organization has gotten to make their pitches and potentially multiple bids.

However, the question for many has been how long will this all take and when will Juan Soto stop hearing pitches, taking offers, and just make a decision. Could negotiations go well into next year? Maybe they will come to a close before Christmas.

Well, one top MLB insider believes the Soto decision is a lock to happen very soon.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Juan Soto expected to make MLB free agency decision no later than Monday

On Wednesday’s edition of “Sportscenter,” ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was asked about the timeline of a Juan Soto free agency decision, and he had this definitive answer.

“The expectation is that there will be meetings over the weekend and it’s at that point Juan Soto will decide where he is going to go,” Passan said. “We will know, at the latest, at the time the Winter Meetings in Dallas start.”

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 12 years, $610 million

This year’s MLB Winter Meetings kick off on Monday, Dec. 9. Team officials will be arriving in Dallas this weekend and the superstar will likely be in town to get final offers from the top contenders for his services.

So for fans of teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays who are hoping their team signs Soto, the wait to get an answer will end very soon.

