New MLB rumor delivers update on Juan Soto’s expected yearly salary with either Mets, Yankees, Red Sox or Dodgers

A new MLB rumor reveals the record-breaking yearly salary Juan Soto is expected to get in a deal with either the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, or New York Yankees.

There is no bigger story in baseball right now than the future of four-time All-Star Juan Soto. Before the 2024 season, the expectation was that the outfielder would get a big raise in MLB free agency. However, after playing at an MVP level this year, he could now land one of the biggest contracts in baseball history.

While every team in baseball would love to have the gifted outfielder, only a select few have the financial might to actually get a deal done. That is why his current team, the Yankees, the Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, and Blue Jays were always seen as the only real contenders for his services.

However, one of the biggest questions for months is how much it would cost to sign the 26-year-old. At first, it seemed like a deal worth over $500 million was possible. However, recent speculation has suggested a pact above $600 million is a near-lock. There has even been talk a Juan Soto contract could be for as long as 15 years.

Well, on Tuesday a new report speculated on what the All-Star could earn yearly and it would set a record.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Juan Soto likely to earn $46 million per year in deal with Mets, Yankees, or Red Sox

On a new edition of “Yankees Hot Stove,” YES Network Yankees insider Jack Curry claimed that the “real value” of Juan Soto’s contract will be more than that of the $700 million deal Shohei Ohtani signed this last year. What that means is that the Yanks outfielder will be the highest-paid player in MLB on a per-season basis. When he likely gets a deal that pays him $46 million or more per season.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 13 years, $600 million

Ohtani technically makes $70 million a season. But he gets less than half of that per season due to deferrals in his contract. Soto’s next deal is expected to surpass the record-breaking $43.3 million the Mets gave Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in recent contracts.

So if Juan Soto lands a 13-year deal from teams like the Mets, Yankees, Red Sox, or Dodgers, the total value will be $598 million. That is if it is only $46 million annually, which it could end up being much more than.

