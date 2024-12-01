New York Yankees rumor reveals where team’s current offer ranks among Juan Soto suitors and it’s horrifying

A new report reveals where the New York Yankees’ current offer to Juan Soto ranks among the other suitors in his free agency sweepstakes. And it is reason for Yanks fans to be very worried.

There is no bigger story in baseball right now than the future of four-time All-Star Juan Soto. Before the 2024 season, the expectation was that the outfielder would get a big raise in MLB free agency. However, after playing at an MVP level this year, he could now land one of the biggest contracts in baseball history.

From the start, the assumption always was that his current team, the Yankees, would have the best chance of winning his free agent sweepstakes. However, as the weeks have gone by they are no longer the clear-cut favorite.

Some reports have suggested that in-city rivals, the New York Mets, are willing to beat any competing offer. While new rumors have suggested division rivals the Boston Red Sox are becoming a bigger threat than originally expected.

As the threat of losing Juan Soto in the offseason seems to grow, a new report from a New York Yankees insider gives even more worrisome news about the club’s chances of re-signing, arguably, their best player.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

New York Yankees reportedly have the fourth-best offer for Juan Soto

NJ.com Yankees reporter Randy Miller made an appearance on New York radio station WFAN recently and revealed some bad news for Yankees fans. He alleges that the team is unwilling to go any higher than $550 million in a potential deal for Soto. That is unlikely to win the sweepstakes, with MLB rumors suggesting he could get over $600 million in a possible contract.

Miller also claimed that of the various teams pursuing the 26-year-old, he is under the belief the New York Yankees have the fourth-best bid at the moment. Interested teams reportedly made their first offers to Juan Soto this past week.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 12 years, $610 million

Furthermore, the Yanks reporter added that the organization is very worried about the Red Sox winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes. And that the Mets are also a serious threat for the star outfielder.

