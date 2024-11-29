MLB insider reveals new timeline for Juan Soto signing, update on New York Yankees’ odds

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are all in the mix to sign top free-agent outfielder Juan Soto. As the perennial All-Star weighs initial contract proposals made by teams, the latest MLB rumors seem to be indicating some shifts in the battle to land him.

Originally, it was believed that the 26-year-old outfielder would likely make his decision toward the end of the MLB Winter Meetings and sign a contract in the second week of December. As for the favorites, the Mets had seemingly emerged as the leader in the clubhouse to sign him.

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 doubles

Related: MLB rumors reveal Juan Soto contract length agent Scott Boras wants

However, that general consensus seems to be shifting heading into the weekend. Just over a week out from the winter meetings, it now appears Soto’s decision could come sooner than originally expected and the Mets’ odds of poaching him from the Yankees seem to be slipping.

MLB Winter Meetings dates: December 8-11

Appearing on Bleacher Report, senior MLB insider Jon Heyman shared that he now believes Soto could sign right before the winter meetings or in the early days of the meetings in Texas. He also explained why he believes the Yankees have a higher chance of re-signing Soto than they did before.

“Would not be shocked if this happens before the winter meetings, could be early in the winter meetings, we shall see…Yankees, he loved that clubhouse, he loved Aaron Judge. I think they have a good shot, I feel better about their chances this week than I did last week. I do feel pretty good about them.” Jon Heyman on when Juan Soto will sign and where things stand with the New York Yankees

Related: New York Yankees ‘Plan B’ if Juan Soto leaves

Juan Soto career earnings (Spotrac): $82.304 million

Heyman also noted that the Mets “have a shot” while the Red Sox are “actively involved” in part because of how well the meeting with Soto went. Part of Boston’s case seems to be that Fenway Park is even more friendly for Soto’s swing than Yankee Stadium.

While Heyman believes all teams still in the mix have a shot at Soto, the Yankees have improved their chances the most in recent days but the Mets are strong competition. Soto will receive a second round of offers closer to the winter meetings and his decision could be just days away.

Also Read: Best baseball players of all time