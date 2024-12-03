MLB insider has big news on Juan Soto, contract offers from New York Yankees, Mets, Red Sox

The MLB Winter Meetings are just a week away with general managers and executives of all 30 teams preparing to head to Texas for one of the most important weeks in the offseason. The meetings will lead to a swarm of MLB rumors about trades and top free agents, with most of the spotlight on Juan Soto.

Soto, age 26, is the best player available in MLB free agency this winter. The left-handed hitter has already won a World Series title and five Silver Slugger Awards during his career and just led the New York Yankees to the World Series. Now, he’s on the verge of becoming one of the highest-paid MLB players ever

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 doubles

Before the offseason began, initial MLB rumors suggested that the Yankees and New York Mets would be in a two-team race for Soto. Since free agency opened, however, the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays have now emerged as part of the five finalists to land MLB’s 26-year-old star.

During an appearance on Foul Territory, MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggested that Soto’s decision could come early next week. Furthermore, the top free-agent outfielder and his agent Scott Boras have now entered the third round of contract offers from interested clubs.

“I would say we’re only perhaps a week away from something coming to fruition. I think they’ve gone through two rounds of bidding. I think we’re up to the next round, and maybe we’ll start to see some teams eliminated. I don’t know if that’s going to become public or not.” Jon Heyman on where things stand for Juan Soto in MLB free agency

MLB rumors surfaced earlier this week that the Red Sox could now be the favorites to land the perennial MVP candidate. However, Heyman shared his belief that all five teams involved still have a very real shot at signing Soto right now.

Particularly notable from Heyman is how some of the contract proposals from teams might’ve changed during this process. While Soto is still said to be looking for a contract worth more than $600 million total over 12-plus seasons, revised offers made by the Yankees and other clubs are said to include more opt-out clauses.

Juan Soto career earnings (Spotrac): $82.304 million

Putting player options as early as three years into the deal would allow Soto to test MLB free agency again before he turns 30 years old. Even if the first player option can’t be exercised four years into the deal, Soto could still cash in again in his prime with an even more lucrative contract.

What’s become clear ahead of the MLB Winter Meetings is that whatever contract Soto likely signs will provide him with several opportunities to opt out of the deal. So, even if he signs a 15-year contract, he could become a free agent again in 2028.