MLB insider reveals four-team bidding war for Juan Soto intensifies as contract offers exceed $600 million

The Juan Soto sweepstakes are coming down to the wire.

With the MLB winter meetings approaching, MLB.com senior national reporter Mark Feinsand reveals a four-way bidding war for Soto’s services, with contract offers exceeding $600 million.

The New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly the final contenders. Feinsand reports the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite meeting with Soto in Southern California, are unlikely to sign the generational talent.

The Yankees acquired Soto from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2024 season. In his lone season in pinstripes, Soto led the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009, finished third in American League MVP voting, hit 41 home runs, scored an AL-leading 128 runs, knocked in 109, posted a .989 OPS, and accumulated 7.9 WAR.

When will Juan Soto make his decision?

Reports suggest Soto won’t extend his free agency decision, with an announcement possible during next week’s winter meetings or even earlier.

“We’ve had meetings with a number of franchises,” agent Scott Boras told reporters at the Dodgers’ press conference to introduce Blake Snell. “He’s begun the process of eliminating teams and doing things. Juan is a very methodical thinker, so we’ll see, but I don’t think anything is imminent in the near future.”

While the Yankees and Mets have emerged as frontrunners, the Red Sox and Blue Jays have made compelling offers. MLB insider Hector Gomez reports the Blue Jays have increased their initial bid for the superstar outfielder.

Soto’s next contract could potentially set records for both highest total value and annual average value in MLB history.

