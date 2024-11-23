New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge shockingly reveals he hasn’t been actively recruiting Juan Soto back to Bronx

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

This might come as quite the shock to the New York Yankees fan base.

Newly minted American League MVP Aaron Judge revealed to reporters on Friday that he’s not actively recruiting superstar free agent Juan Soto back to the Bronx. In fact, he hasn’t talked to Soto this offseason.

“I haven’t talked to him at all. I think the best thing is to really give those guys space,” Judge said, via ESPN’s Jorge Castillo. “And I talked to him all season. He knows how we feel about him. And I think the most important thing is now let him do his thing with his family, pray about it, talk with people and come to the right decision for him and his family. So I haven’t talked to him at all.”

Judge and Soto formed one of the most dynamic duos in baseball history. The two combined for 99 home runs, 250 runs scored, 253 RBI, and an 18.7 WAR. The Yankees traded for Soto ahead of the 2024 season in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees already met with Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, in Southern California earlier this week. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner called it a “good meeting.”

Even though he hasn’t spoken to Soto, Judge did say he talked with Steinbrenner about offseason moves.

“I went down to Tampa for about a week kind of right after the season and met with him and just discussed a lot of things,” Judge said, via ESPN.com. “From Juan to other guys that are out there that I think could definitely help this team. So, you know, I kind of just give my input on a couple of things.”

What teams have met with Juan Soto?

On top of the Yankees, Soto has also had meetings with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays. The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly planning to meet with the four-time All-Star as well.

Soto is expected to command a long-term contract worth $600 million and above and could potentially set records for both highest present-day total value and annual average value.

Judge, who signed a nine-year, $360 million deal when he hit free agency two years ago, said it won’t matter to him that Soto will make more money.

“It ain’t my money,” Judge said, according to ESPN. “I really don’t care as long as we get the best players, we get the most that we can. I’m with whatever. That’s never been something on my mind about who gets paid the most. It’s just whatever we can do to get the best players, I’ll take it.”

Soto isn’t expected to drag out his free agency into the new year and could sign by the time next month’s MLB winter meetings roll around.

