MLB insider reveals surprising small-market playoff team makes play for Juan Soto

Several MLB teams are making an aggressive push to land superstar free agent Juan Soto this offseason.

The New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers have already made their pitches to the four-time All-Star. The Philadelphia Phillies are also reportedly planning to meet with Soto.

The Yankees acquired Soto in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres prior to the 2024 season. All the star outfielder did was lead the Bronx Bombers to a World Series appearance, and finished third in American League MVP voting after hitting 41 home runs, scoring an AL-leading 128 runs, knocking in 109, with a .989 OPS, and 7.9 WAR.

Soto is expected to command a long-term contract worth more than $600 million and could potentially set records for both highest present-day total value and annual average value.

With teams ready to back up the Brinks truck to pay Soto, an MLB insider has revealed a surprising small-market team has reached out to him.

Juan Soto to the Kansas City Royals?

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that the Royals checked in on Soto, but “it’s not a financial fit.” The Royals are the second small-market team to reach out to Soto, with the Tampa Bay Rays being the first.

While it’s a long shot that the Royals could land a player like Soto, it makes sense for them to explore the free-agent market. The team made a surprising playoff run by defeating the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round before losing to the Yankees in the American League Division Series.

A Soto-Bobby Witt Jr. duo would be extremely dangerous. Witt finished second in AL MVP voting, behind Aaron Judge and ahead of Soto.

Kansas City still has slugging outfield options in Anthony Santander, Teoscar Hernández, and Tyler O’Neill.

The organization has been spending money lately, which should comfort Kansas City fans. Last year, they signed Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, investing nearly $110 million in free agency going into 2024, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Soto is expected to make his free-agent decision when the MLB winter meetings begin next month.

