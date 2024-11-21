New York Yankees fans will be ecstatic with latest Juan Soto report following face-to-face meeting

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This will surely cheer up New York Yankees fans who are on pins and needles wondering if superstar outfielder Juan Soto will return to the Bronx.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that a source told him the Yankees made a “great pitch” to the American League MVP finalist, and “they accomplished what they needed to” during their Monday meeting.

Heyman notes that Soto came away satisfied knowing that he would have a close relationship with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner if he re-signs. The Yankees acquired the multiple-time All-Star in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres before the 2024 season.

Steinbrenner used Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole as conduits to check on how Soto was doing during the season, saying he “didn’t want to disrupt Juan’s routine.”

“And word is [Soto] felt better about Steinbrenner and the Yankees after their meeting, when MLB’s most marquee franchise also emphasized their edge over everyone else in revenue, tradition and brand,” Heyman wrote.

The Yankees are one of several teams who have met with Soto. Others include the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

New York Yankees ‘encouraged’ after meeting with Juan Soto

NJ Advance Media’s Bob Klapisch reports that the Yankees were “encouraged” following their face-to-face meeting with Soto.

“The Yankees came away from a meeting with Juan Soto on Monday feeling positive about their chances of signing the slugger to a long-term contract, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting,” Klapisch wrote.

Soto is expected to command a contract in the $600-million range and above. He could set records for both highest present-day total value and annual average value with his deal.

Soto had one of the best years of his career after coming over to the Bronx. He hit 41 home runs, led the AL with 128 runs scored, knocked in 109, and posted a .989 OPS with a 7.9 WAR.

