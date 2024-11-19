New rumor reveals when Juan Soto will inform Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers of his final decision, and it won’t be this month

For New York Mets and New York Yankees fans hoping Juan Soto will reveal the winner in his free agent sweepstakes soon, prepare to wait well past Thanksgiving.

There is no bigger story in baseball at the moment than the grand free agent chase for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The former Washington Nationals star was already expected to get a huge pay increase before the 2024 season. However, after an MVP-level campaign this season there is now talk he could break records this offseason.

While every team in baseball would love to have the four-time All-Star on their roster, only a select few teams can actually afford him. And those contenders have been making in-person pitchers to the 26-year-old this week.

The Red Sox and Mets have already met with Soto. The Yankees were expected to sit down with him on Monday, and the Dodgers reportedly be next. On Monday, MLB Network league inside Mark Feinsand revealed the Giants, Phillies, and Rays will also make their pitch soon.

While Juan Soto should have all the information he needs to make a choice about who he wants to play for soon, the MLB insider claims it will be a while before he makes a final decision.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Juan Soto is not expected to make free agency decision until winter meetings in December

Feinsand claims the belief around baseball is Juan Soto’s decision won’t come before Thanksgiving. In fact, the expectation is it won’t come until next month’s winter meetings, which begin on Dec. 9.

“We all know that [agent Scott] Boras has a reputation for dragging free agency along at a snail’s pace,” an NL executive told Feinsand. “But when he has someone like Soto, that doesn’t usually happen. I’d be surprised if he hasn’t signed by the time we leave Dallas [when the meetings conclude on Dec. 12].”

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 15 years, $705 million

Five years ago, Boras had three premiere free agents available — Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, and Anthony Rendon. Tall three signed during that year’s winter meetings. However, no one can forget taking clients Blake Snell, Matt Chapman, and Jordan Montgomery into March before they put pen to paper on contracts for 2024.

