Surprising source reveals first contract offer New York Mets made to Juan Soto and it’s as massive as expected

A surprising source has revealed the amount of money the New York Mets offered Juan Soto in their first contract. And as expected, it is huge.

The chase is on for the best player in this year’s free-agent class. After months of speculation, New York Yankees All-Star Juan Soto is officially available and hearing offers from interested teams around the league. While every club in MLB would want him, only a select few can actually afford him.

Related: New York Mets insider explains why Blake Snell will be their top pitching target in MLB free agency, not Corbin Burnes

Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers set a new standard for baseball contracts in 2023. Not only was it the wealthiest MLB deal of all time at $700 million, but it was also filled with a huge amount of deferrals that will see much of the deal paid off after it comes to a close in nine years.

It is a strategy teams could employ to sign the outfielder. Since he and his agent Scott Boras are reportedly looking to get a contract close in price to the Japanese superstar. While he can’t offer pitching and hitting like Ohtani, he just turned 26 and will be in prime years for much of the pact.

His current team is the favorite, however, the New York Mets and their billionaire owner Steve Cohen are believed to be a serious threat because of the sums of money they can throw at the Dominican star. Well, a new report reveals the first numbers the team tossed his way during a meeting this weekend.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

New York Mets allegedly offered Juan Soto a deal worth $660 million

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“According to former MLB player Carlos Baerga, the Mets’ initial offer to Juan Soto yesterday in LA was $660 million,” Spanish-language MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Sunday.

Baerga is actually a former Mets player who reportedly has deep connections with many Hispanic players around the league. Obviously, the three-time All-Star’s claims must be taken with a large grain of salt. But it is believable and reports suggest the meeting between Soto and the Mets went “extremely” well.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 15 years, $705 million

Rumors around MLB have pointed to Soto getting a larger deal than Ohtani but spread out over more years. So an opening offer of $660 could be the starting point competitors must match. And then the Mets will increase it.

Related: New York Mets insider details why White Sox will pass on best Garrett Crochet trade offer