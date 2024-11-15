New York Mets insider details why Chicago White Sox will pass on team’s best Garrett Crochet trade offer this winter

This week, a New York Mets insider revealed that the team probably has enough prospects to complete a Garrett Crochet trade. But it’s still unlikely to be enough for the Chicago White Sox and is too expensive for the team from Queens.

The MLB offseason is here. And the Mets are expected to be big players on the free agent and trade markets. The franchise has long been known for making offseason splashes. Especially since Steve Cohen took over as owner. However, a year ago, they chose to go bargain shopping and pay off major debt incurred in 2023.

The shackles are now off as a boatload of cash came off the books this month. However, the organization also did a good job of replenishing its farm system over the last couple of years to increase its chances of making impactful trades.

One particular trade target they have been linked to since the summer is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Chi-Town knows they won’t be able to retain him when he is eligible to become a free agent in a couple of seasons. That is why they are looking to sell high on him now.

Unfortunately, it is looking like the price will probably be too much for the Mets.

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-12 Record, 3.58 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 209 strikeouts, 146 innings pitched

New York Mets unlikely to make Garrett Crochet trade with Chicago White Sox

“Regarding whether the Mets have the necessary prospects to entice Chicago for Crochet, league sources say that they probably do, but it’s close,” The Athletic Mets report Will Sammon wrote this week.

Chicago is looking for talented youngsters that can play up the middle. New York has top prospects like Jett Williams and Luisangel Acuña who could fit the bill. But after that, there is a bit of a dip at the position. Furthermore, the Mets “system was hit hard by injuries in 2024, making some evaluations difficult,” according to Sammon.

Garrett Crochet contract: Two years year, $2.9 million arbitration estimate for 2025

Former general manager GM Zack Scott recently floated the idea of a trade package including Williams, Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, and Jesus Baez might get a deal done. However, he also claimed he probably would not do it from the New York Mets’ perspective. Because it’s too high a cost for a developing system.

Scott also believes that despite it being a good offer the Chicago White Sox can get a better one. Especially, since they’ll also want a good pitching prospect as well. And teams like the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles have better players to offer at that position than the Mets.

