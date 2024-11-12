New York Mets top star Francisco Lindor reportedly playing major role in Juan Soto free agent pursuit

An interesting new report reveals that New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor is playing a unique role in the team’s pursuit of superstar free agent Juan Soto.

There is no bigger jewel in the current free agent market than New York Yankees All-Star Juan Soto. Even before this season, there were expectations that he would land a big contract. However, after putting up an MVP-level year and fourth All-Star campaign this season he has increased an already high value.

Related: New York Mets rumored to be chasing Garrett Crochet trade, likely cost for Chicago White Sox ace emerges

Rarely does an elite 26-year-old talent hit the open market. Unsurprisingly, the Mets see a unique opportunity to finally get over the hump and bring an MLB title back to Queens for the first time since 1986. The franchise has an advantage against many of the other suitors chasing Soto because they have the richest owner in baseball and he is willing to spend.

However, teams like the Yankees and Blue Jays are also seen as serious favorites in the chase and could do whatever it takes financially to sign the outfielder as well. That is why each team must find a way to stand out and persuade Soto to believe their’s is the right choice for him, possibly, for the rest of his career.

And it seems the Mets are getting help from their MVP candidate in pitching Soto to make the switch from the Bronx to Flushing.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Francisco Lindor reportedly recruiting Juan Soto for the New York Mets

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“The two favorites in the Soto derby, the Mets and Yankees, also have meetings scheduled, according to sources. The Mets’ pursuit has gotten a hand from shortstop Francisco Lindor, who would love another star in Queens and has taken a role in recruiting Soto,” ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed on Tuesday. “While the Yankees can point to Soto’s excellence in the Bronx this season as a precursor for more.”

Every little bit will help in a competition that could see the winning team agree to a deal worth as much as $700 million, and for over 13 seasons. The Yankees offer nearly everything Juan Soto wants — including the ability to win and stay on the East Coast. Making trips to his native Dominican Republic easy.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 15 years, $710 million

However, the Mets offer those same preferences after reaching the NLCS in October. But if it is all about money, that is an advantage they have over their in-city rivals.

Related: Wild New York Mets rumor claims Juan Soto a lock to sign with team, expected to get bigger deal than Shohei Ohtani