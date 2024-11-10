New York Mets rumored to be chasing Garrett Crochet trade, likely cost for Chicago White Sox ace emerges

A new rumor reveals the New York Mets are in pursuit of Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. But what will it cost the team to land the young All-Star?

After going bargain shopping in free agency a year ago, the Mets are expected to be very aggressive on the open market. They are flush with extra cash and were already backed by the richest owner in the league. And they have already been linked to several big names in free agency, including New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto.

However, while the franchise has big advantages over their competitors in free agency that doesn’t mean the trade market is not a place where they can make some noise. The organization has some good prospects in its system. And a new report has pointed to a potential blockbuster some of those players could be used in.

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-12 Record, 3.58 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 209 SO, 146 IP

New York Mets reportedly pursuing Garrett Crochet trade

One of the biggest names available before this season’s MLB trade deadline was White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Chicago had one of the worst seasons in baseball history in 2024 and were obvious sellers in July. However, with Crochett being only 25 and under team control for two more seasons at a low rate, the asking price was understandably high.

In the end, no team was able to reach the White Sox’s asking price. But the expectation always was that talks would resume this winter. During last week’s general manager meetings, Chicago GM Chris Getz revealed that the team has received a “ton of interest” already this offseason.

Garrett Crochet contract: One year, $2.9 million (Arbitration projection)

And it seems that the New York Mets are one of those teams, according to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman. But what would the cost be in a deal this winter? Getz revealed the team is targeting the addition of a position player that could improve their offense immediately.

New York could certainly dangle Starling Marte, Jeff McNeil, or Brandon Nimmo in discussions. But they are likely too old, too hurt, or too pricey for the White Sox. That is why talented third baseman Mark Vientos will probably be a top target for Chicago. Following his strong second half and postseason. Prospects Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Jett Williams could also be targeted.

Vientos is probably not a price Mets fans would want to pay. But to get a young pitcher with the potential to be an ace for the next decade it is something they will have to do.

