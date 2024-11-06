New York Mets insider boldly predicts Pete Alonso replaced in blockbuster trade by 4-time All-Star from AL

An analyst from the New York Mets offered up a bold prediction this week that would see the team replace fan-favorite Pete Alonso with an even better first baseman from the American League.

With the 2024 World Series concluded, teams around MLB are now completely focused are improving their teams to better compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a better-than-expected season, the Mets are expected to be one of the most active teams this offseason.

A lot of attention has been put on their potential pursuit of New York Yankees star Juan Soto. However, Pete Alonso’s future with the organization has been a major storyline in Mets circles. He and the team would prefer a reunion. But they also want to be smarter with their money and there is reason to believe the first baseman’s best days are behind him.

So if New York does not re-sign the four-time All-Star, who would they turn to in 2025 and beyond? Well, earlier this week, SNY Mets insider and analyst Anthony McCarron made a bold prediction that sees the team acquire Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stats (2024): .323 AVG, .396 OBP, .544 SLG, .940 OBP, 30 HR, 103 RBI, 98 R

Could the New York Mets make a blockbuster trade for Vladimir Guerrero this winter?

When asked who will be the New York Mets’ first baseman in 2025, McCarron predicted it would be Guerrero. However, landing the AL East slugger would not come cheap and would cost the team a couple of premium prospects.

In a proposed trade, McCarron suggested the Mets would need to give up Jett Williams (their No. 2 prospect overall on MLB.com) and Ryan Clifford (No. 4 overall). He also believes Jeff McNeil’s contract could also be moved in the deal.

Vladimir Guerrero contract: One year, $28.8 million

Guerrero is in the final year of his contract. So the team would need to shell out big money to lock him up to a new long-term deal. But it would be worth it since he is nearly as good a power hitter, but a much better overall player at the dish than Alonso.

The Blue Jays star reportedly prefers to stay in Toronto. And he has said in the past he had no interest in playing for the Yankees. One has to wonder if he feels the same about the club in Queens too.

