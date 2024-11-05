New MLB rumor opens door to New York Mets re-signing Pete Alonso at a discount rate

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A new rumor seems to suggest the New York Mets may not just be able to re-sign Pete Alonso but it could be at a rate lower than he turned down last year.

The 2024 MLB season is over and now the offseason hot stove is starting to heat up. For the last few months, one of the biggest stories in baseball has been the impending free agent of New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. And the Mets expected pursuit of the All-Star outfielder.

However, to Mets fans, there is no more important storyline than the future of homegrown star Pete Alonso. The New York slugger is also hitting the open market this month and is one of the premier power bats in this year’s free-agent class.

The first baseman will turn 30 next month and his disappointing season in 2024 gave credence to data that players at his position don’t get better at this age. It is why he is not a lock to return despite some big moments in this year’s playoffs. What makes his departure even more possible is that he reportedly turned down an extension offer worth close to $160 million last year.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OPS, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso may not get anywhere near what he wanted in free agency

All signs pointed to Pete Alonso asking for a contract the Mets were unwilling to pay this winter. However, that may no longer be the case.

On Tuesday, ESPN MLB analyst Kiley McDaniel took a look at what Alonso might get in free agency and his projection was $159 million over six years. Plus he mentioned that “there are plenty of other teams that like Alonso.” However, he also revealed an interesting nugget of intel on those other teams. That being they view him as a player worth paying just “$100 million to $125 million range.”

That is well below what fellow first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Freddie Freeman received in their most recent contracts. That puts Alonso in a difficult spot and gives the New York Mets a lot of leverage in negotiations. If most teams only want him at no more than six years and $125 million, he may have very few options he likes on the open market.

Since he has Scott Boras as his agent, he will be very patient this offseason. But all things considered, it is looking very possible that the Mets could get him back, and for less than the $158 million offered in 2023. That or a team-friendly deal with a high annual average but for just two or three years. A prime period worth paying well for.

