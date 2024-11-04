New York Mets to add key starter from Los Angeles Dodgers title team? MLB insider makes bold prediction

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A notable New York Mets insider believes that team president David Stearns will target and land an underrated gem from the Los Angeles Dodgers starter rotation this winter.

The next couple of months will be pivotal for the Mets front office. After reaching the 2024 National League Championship Series, the organization understands it has the manager and key pieces on the roster to be a title contender next year. However, they have quite a few notable free agents this offseason.

Of course, there is starting first baseman Pete Alonso. He is sure to receive a lot of interest on the open market this winter. But starters Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, and Sean Manaea will also be free agents. The club must decide which players they want to bring back, and what additions they have to make to improve the roster.

In a new column this week, SNY MLB insider John Harper boldly predicted the organization will bring back a specific arm from this season’s rotation. However, he also expects them to lure one away from none other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.

John Harper predicts New York Mets round out 2025 rotation with Walker Buehler

To the surprise of no one, Harper expects the Mets to re-sign Sean Manaea. The 32-year-old journeyman ended up being one of the best free agent signings by any team last season as he posted some of his best numbers in wins, ERA, innings pitched, strikeouts, and WHIP this season.

However, in that same prediction, the Mets insider revealed a notable pitcher they would add to the rotation this winter and it surprisingly wasn’t top free agent ace Corbin Burnes.

“Walker Buehler won’t come cheap after his strong finish in the postseason, but teams will be leery about multi-year offers after he pitched to a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts during his comeback season from his second Tommy John surgery,” Harper wrote. “So maybe he’d sign something like a two-year deal with an opt-out to rebuild his value. The Dodgers may want him back only on their terms, after all of their pitching injuries over the last couple of years.

Walker Buehler stats (2024): 1-6, 5.38 ERA, 1.553 WHIP, 64 strikeouts, 75.1 innings pitched,

“Stearns, who seems to have an eye for finding value in pitching, no doubt would add a couple of more starters on one-year deals, but Kodai Senga, Manaea, Buehler, and David Peterson would be a strong top four.”

While Buehler’s numbers were rough in 2024, he is a two-time All-Star who was very good in this year’s playoffs. Plus, he has a history of pitching well in big games in previous league championships and the World Series.

