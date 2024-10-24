Former New York Mets GM surprisingly urges club to let Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea walk in free agency

Former New York Mets general manager Jim Duquette made the case this week for why the club should let both Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea walk in free agency.

Despite the heartbreaking finish to the Mets season in the NLCS, there was a lot from the 2024 season to be proud of. After a terrible start to the year, the team battled back and was one of the best in baseball during the second half of the season.

In the postseason, New York took fans on a wild ride as they scored surprising upsets over division winners the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies. While many players deserve credit for the team’s success this season, pitcher Sean Manaea was one of the great hidden gems team president David Stearns picked up off the scrap heap in the offseason.

In 2024, the 32-year-old posted career bests in wins, ERA, WHIP, and innings pitched as a starter. It came at the best time for him because he can take that strong performance into MLB free agency this winter. Many Mets fans are hoping the team retains the services of the nine-year veteran. However, current SNY MLB analyst Jim Duquette recently made a case for not re-signing Manaea this winter.

“I love everything about him. The biggest concern I have is the workload”, Duquette said during a “Rating Game” segment on the Mets-owned network. “You saw a drop in velocity at the end of the year and its buyer beware. He’s going to get four years, he’s 33 years old, and $100 million or more. For me, that’s a huge risk.”

Sean Manaea stats (2024): 12-6 Record, 3.47 ERA, 1.084 WHIP, 184 SO, 181.2 IP

Jim Duquette advises New York Mets not to ‘chase the money’ for Pete Alonso

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Homegrown New York Mets fan-favorite Pete Alonso is sure to have quite a few suitors in free agency this winter. But there are risks in giving him a nine-figure deal since he will turn 30 in a couple of months and various data suggests he is likely to continue a statistical decline that started this season.

While Duquette wants to see Alonso return to Queens, he believes the club should not overspend for a reunion and even suggested a potential replacement.

“I’d rather have him than not. But he didn’t have a great year and you know you’re going to have to chase a lot of money,” Duquette said. “For me, I’m not chasing the money. There are other good first basemen like Christian Walker who would be an excellent fit and be better defensively.”

Alonso reportedly turned down a $158 million offer from the team over the last year and recently hired Scott Boras to be his agent.

