Beloved New York Mets announcer has interesting ‘gut feeling’ prediction about Pete Alonso’s future

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Beloved New York Mets announced Gary Cohen has a feeling in his gut about where slugger Pete Alonso will be playing baseball next season.

The 2024 Mets season was a magical one. Sure, it came to a heartbreaking finish in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the team took fans on a while ride over the last few months that they will never forget. But now it is time for some tough decisions.

Related: 10 Greatest New York Mets of all-time: From Mike Piazza to Tom Seaver

Over the last year, Pete Alonso’s future has been one of the biggest stories around the franchise. He was linked to trade rumors last year. And then again in 2024 before the team turned its season around and no longer fell under the seller category.

The homegrown four-time All-Star is a free agent this winter and remains an impact player. However, a couple of months away from his 30th birthday, there is historical evidence that shows his best days are behind him. And giving him a huge nine-figure deal is very risky. New team president David Stearns has developed a reputation as a savvy executive and many believe Alonso does not fit into his long-term plans.

Pete Alonso stats (Career): .249 AVG, .339 OBP, .514 SLG, 226 HR, 586 RBI, 493 R

Gary Cohen believes it’s a ‘better than even chance’ Pete Alonso returns to New York Mets this winter

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Yet, Alonso’s rock-solid showing during a memorable playoff run has many New York Mets fans hoping they get to see the “Polar Bear” in Queens for many more seasons. Following the team’s Game 6 loss, beloved Mets play-by-play voice Gary Cohen weighed in on the Alonso free agency situation. And he has an interesting “gut feeling.”

“This is what I know. I know that Pete Alonso would like to stay with the Mets. I know that the Mets would like to keep Pete Alonso. I know that Scott Boras is an agent who likes to get top dollar in the market, and I‘m sure Pete Alonso would like to get top dollar in the market. How it plays out is anybody’s guess. My gut feeling is that there’s a better than even chance that Pete Alonso remains a New York Met. Gary Cohen

The Mets first baseman switched agents to Scott Boras earlier this year. Boras is known for doing all he can to maximize the value of his clients’ contracts. It means he could be a major hindrance in getting a deal done that is fair for both Alonso and the organization.

Related: 10 worst New York Mets players of all time: From Bobby Bonilla to George Foster