New York Mets insider proposes interesting Jeff McNeil trade idea for World Series-winning pitcher

The New York Mets will likely try and trade Jeff McNeil this winter. Since they will also need to find more starting pitching, an MLB insider recently proposed a trade idea that could do both in one fell swoop.

The 2024 Mets season was a magical one. Sure, it came to a heartbreaking finish in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the team took fans on a while ride over the last few months that they will never forget. But now it is time for them to start making some tough decisions.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil was an All-Star and won a batting title two years ago. It helped him to land a sizable extension worth $50 million after the 2022 season. However, his numbers have gone into a nose dive since and he hit just .238 in 129 games this past season.

Late in the year prospect Luisangel Acuna showed he could be their future second baseman. And stud prospect Ronny Mauricio is another option to replace McNeil following his recovery after tearing his ACL last December.

Jeff McNeil stats (2024): .238 AVG, .308 OBP, .384 SLG, 12 HR, 44 RBI, 57 R

Could the New York Mets trade Jeff McNeil for Jordan Montgomery this winter?

Unfortunately, McNeil’s poor numbers in 2024 and his expensive contract make a trade difficult to make. However, earlier this week, New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman offered up an interesting proposal that would swap McNeil for another NL team’s problem.

“On the subject of a reclamation project, Jordan Montgomery just had a disaster in Arizona to the extent that owner Ken Kendrick all but said he wants him out of town. To get rid of the $22.5 million owed in 2025, would the Diamondbacks take on the $33.5 million Jeff McNeil has stretched over the next two years?” Sherman wrote. “If I were the Mets, I’d try that.”

Jeff McNeil contract: Four years, $50 million ($32 million left on deal)

After playing a key role in the Texas Rangers World Series win last year, the New York Yankees veteran was one of the more sought-after players in free agency in the winter. He remained on the market until March in search of the right deal. But the decision backfired and he ended up having a disastrous debut season for the Diamondbacks.

The 31-year-old is still in his prime and could certainly turn things around in 2025. He should appeal to the Mets because he has performed well under the New York and World Series spotlights in the past. The team may have to fill as many as three spots in the starting rotation this winter.

