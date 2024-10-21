10 big moves the New York Mets could make this winter, including trades for Garrett Crochet and Bo Bichette

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ magical 2024 season came to a disappointing end on Sunday night. Despite the momentum created by Grimace, Jose Iglesias’ hit song, and even a pumpkin, the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship series. Despite the heartbreak Mets fans feel on Monday, there is a lot to be proud of and excited about for next season. New team president David Stearns showed he has a very savvy eye for talent. And owner Steve Cohen is expected to give him full access to the vault this winter. With that in mind, here are 10 big moves the New York Mets could make this offseason to get them into the 2025 World Series.

Trade for Garrett Crochet

While Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes will get a lot of free-agent attention, Garrett Crochet is the jewel of the trade market. And he might be a far more appealing option. Because he is only 25 and has the potential to be an ace for the next decade. The Mets have the assets to make a deal and are sure to pursue the Chicago White Sox All-Star this winter.

Sign Alex Bregman

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman has been linked to the New York Mets for months. If the team does decide to move on from Pete Alonso this offseason, switching young star Mark Vientos over to first and slotting Bregman at third is a likely direction the organization could go. The two-time All-Star would be a good fit in Queens. And has a history of being a big-time player in the playoffs.

Dangle Jeff McNeil and Brett Baty in trade to bolster the bullpen

It feels like Jeff McNeil's days in New York are numbered. The same could be said for prospect Brett Baty. Mark Vientos has locked down third, and Luisangel Acuna or Ronny Mauricio are more appealing long-term options at second. The Mets would like to jettison the $30 million left on his contract. Moving him to bolster the bullpen might be a way the front office goes. Dangling McNeil and Baty in a potential trade — perhaps with the Seattle Mariners — makes a lot of sense for the team this winter.

Trade for Bo Bichette

The Mets could have new players at third — if Pete Alonso leaves in free agency — or at second — if they move Jeff McNeil. One interesting route they could go to fill either spot is Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette. New York already has an elite player at shortstop so Bichette will have to make a position move. But if he gets the contract extension he is looking for that shouldn't be an issue. In a trade, the team gets an impact player both in the field and at the plate.

Begin the Ronny Mauricio era at second base

If they don’t want to replace Jeff McNeil with an expensive replacement, they could keep things in-house. And the obvious route would be stud prospect Ronny Mauricio. A freak accident cost him his 2024 season. But if he can return healthy next year he is a player with serious upside and a game that mirrors Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz. He can hit for power, steal bases, and could make a huge impact in a legit rookie season in 2025.

Sign Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes is the top pitcher in free agency this winter and is expected to land a big payday. The four-time All-Star is a legit ace. Something New York needs if they want to contend for a title in 2025. While he won't be cheap, the Mets will be a serious favorite in the Burnes market due to Uncle Steve's massive bank account.

Sign Juan Soto

While Corbin Burnes is the top pitcher in free agency, Juan Soto is the best overall player on the market. The Mets are considered a serious favorite for his services this winter. If the New York Yankees come up short in the World Series that improves the Amazin's chances. They certainly have the money to sign the superstar outfielder. However, if the Yanks win it all this month Soto is going nowhere.

Bring back Michael Conforto

The New York Mets have some decisions to make at DH. JD Martinez did not live up to expectations in 2024 and his best days are probably behind him. Jesse Winker played well in the role but he also has his limits. That is why homegrown product Michael Conforto could be an option. He is a proven bat and has succeeded under New York's bright lights. Plus, he gives them another option in the outfield next season.

Sign Anthony Santander

Due to Juan Soto’s impending free agency getting so much attention, Anthony Santander has flown under the radar. But the 30-year-old Baltimore Orioles star could be Plan B if the Mets fail to land Soto. The slugger would help fill the power void if Alonso departs this winter. Or if he stays, Alonso could bolster Santander’s stats even more by protecting for him in the lineup.

Sign Max Fried

