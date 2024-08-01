New York Mets get massive news that will boost winter pursuits for Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets got some news on Thursday that will give them a very nice boost in their pursuits for the top two names on this winter’s free-agent market.

After a rough couple of months to start the season, the Mets have righted the ship in a major way over the last month. They haven’t lost a series in July and are now just a game and a half out of the top spot in the National League Wild Card race.

Before this year’s trade deadline, the organization made some solid fringe moves but they did not go big game hunting. It is part of a strategy to pay off some of the debt they incurred over the last couple of years and build up their farm system. One of the big bills they added recently was by taking on some of the remaining money owed to future Hall-of-Famer Justin Verlander.

The organization traded Verlander back to the Astros last year and picked up much of the money left on his deal to get better prospects in return. Part of the agreement was for New York to automatically be on the hook for $17.5 million next season if he met some easy in-season requirements in 2024.

New York Mets are no longer on the hook for Justin Verlander’s $17.5 million option in 2025

Well, it became official on Thursday that the New York Mets will not be on the hook for Justin Verlander’s vested option in 2025. Because the nine-time All-Star will be unable to meet the requirement of 140 innings pitched this season. Injuries have limited Verlander to just 10 starts for Houston in 2024.

That is huge news for the organization. Owner Stephen Cohen is the richest in baseball, but he has grown weary of throwing money at their problems. That is why he let his front office sell off pieces last summer and not make expensive additions in the winter.

All signs pointed to the team being contenders for top free agents Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes in the offseason. Now, with an extra $17.5 million to throw at both players, it gives New York an added edge in the chase for the two All-Stars.

