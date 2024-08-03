Surprising New York Mets rumor claims they attempted Garrett Crochet trade before deadline: Could a deal be revisited this winter?

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

A surprising New York Mets rumor claims the organization was interested in a Garrett Crochet trade last month but ended their pursuits for one specific reason.

Entering this weekend’s MLB games, the Mets have been able to maintain their strong play over the last month and are tied for one of the three National League Wild Card spots. The club has built some serious momentum in recent weeks and hasn’t lost a series since June.

Related: New York Mets game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s Mets game

Unsurprisingly, the front office was active before last week’s MLB trade deadline and made several fringe moves to address weaknesses in the roster. While New York fans would have loved a blockbuster trade to boost their playoff hopes, the organization stayed the course on plans to go big game hunting this offseason.

However, it seems that while also calling around to make some smaller moves, they were actually one of the teams in pursuit of Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. In the lead-up to the deadline, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Baltimore Orioles were linked to the young star. However, the Mets were never mentioned in various rumors.

On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed what made the team call off their pursuit of the strikeout machine.

“The Mets (and others) got off Garrett Crochet once his stance to request an extension to pitch in October was revealed,” Heyman wrote. “The White Sox went from thinking Crochet would be traded to having interest dry up.”

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-8 Record, 3.23 ERA, 1.006 WHIP, 160 SO, 26 BB, 114.1 IP

Could the New York Mets revisit Garrett Crochet trade talks this winter?

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors swirled before the trade deadline that the ace wanted an extension from any team that acquired him in a trade. Or he would skip the playoffs after pitching well beyond his previous innings high this season. He has turned down all extension offers from the White Sox.

All signs now point to the White Sox taking offers for Crochett this winter and the market being robust. He has two more seasons left on his current deal and seems on the verge of being a perennial All-Star. It makes him a perfect target for the Mets in the offseason. Since he is a young and talented pitcher worth a big money investment. As opposed to the huge contracts they gave to aging stars like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in recent seasons.

Furthermore, New York has some prospects that would make them a solid contender in the market for Crochet. The organization has been linked to a potential free agent pursuit of Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. Crochet would be another strong option in the winter. And the franchise is sure to target major improvements to the rotation after the season.

Over $150 million will come off the New York Mets payroll after this season.

Related: New York Mets get massive news that will boost winter pursuits for Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes